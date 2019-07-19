Biden joined by son Hunter on campaign trail at California fundraiser

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden joined his father on the campaign trail at a fundraiser in Los Angeles for the first time Friday.

Hunter Biden appeared alongside his new wife Melissa Cohen and daughter Finnegan at the home of Pasadena City Councilmember John Kennedy.

Some political observers say the controversies in Hunter Biden’s personal life are a potential liability for his father’s campaign, and the former vice president has spoken recently about his son’s struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

"Hunter is my heart,” the elder Biden said in a recent interview. "He's fighting. He's never given up."

Before marrying Cohen in May, Hunter Biden had recently split from Hallie Biden, his late brother Beau’s widow. Last month, a woman in Arkansas alleged he fathered her child. He also has potentially troublesome Obama-era business ties to Ukraine, as well as other dealings in China and Romania that have drawn scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the campaign seemed to balk at such concerns Friday.

"Let's take this Biden family and take them all to the White House,” Kennedy told the small group of donors gathered.

Finnegan attended another California fundraiser with her grandfather Thursday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.