Hunter Biden's dealings in Ukraine emerge as 2020 issue for Joe Biden

We are glad you are with us because we are tracking multiple major breaking stories as we begin. And tonight, the deep state is in even more deep trouble, no pun intended. U.S. Attorney John Durham has been appointed to investigate the origins of the Russian probe it. This is huge news. This is the boomerang we've been telling you about, a massive step forward.

Now, Durham is a nonpartisan career U.S. attorney. He specializes in uncovering corruption at the highest levels of our federal government.

Now, back in the early 2000s, Durham was appointed to investigate the FBI's Boston police field office, and resulting in a conviction of an FBI special agent, as well as another law enforcement official connected to the notorious gangster "Whitey" Bulger. In 2009, Durham was appointed to investigate abuses in the CIA.

Over his decades-long career, Durham has successfully prosecuted dozens of government officials, gang members, drug traffickers alike. And he has been praised by members on both sides of the aisle for his steady and cautious pursuit of truth and of justice. And tonight, he is squarely focused on why our country's most sensitive and intelligent tools were turned against its own citizens at the height of a presidential election.

Now, Fox News is reporting that Durham is collaborating with Inspector General Michael Horowitz in his ongoing investigation into FISA abuse and FISA abuse fraud. And get this: Durham's investigation is not new. It has now been underway for weeks and possibly even months.

And needless to say, the bad actors in the deep state, they are getting very nervous tonight and they are now turning on each other, little circular firing squad forming. Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, well, they're blaming Loretta Lynch for the rigging of the investigation into Hillary Clinton and her server, and obstruction of justice.

And Bruce Ohr, well, he is blaming the DOJ and FBI officials for ignoring his warning about Christopher Steele and the dossier. Well, that was in August of 2016. James Comey is trashing Strzok and Page on national TV, and he is also in a fight with the Rod Rosenstein. They are attacking each other's character. And also, Andrew McCabe is attacking anyone pretty much with a pulse.

Well, it's a crisis mode for the deep state and it's every man, every woman for themselves. Even Comey's former general counsel, James Baker, he is trying to get ahead of the story by warning that Horowitz is going to uncover some major mistakes in the FISA process. You think?

JAMES BAKER, FORMER FBI GENERAL COUNSEL: The inspector general is looking at everything that we did. And if -- you know, the I.G. usually finds mistakes that we have made, so I expect him to find mistakes this time. But I can say that at least in the intent of the people that I was dealing with, there was no intention to do anything wrong or illegal.

HANNITY: Let's see. Mistakes, you mean, like, you using untrue -- something that is unverifiable, Russian misinformation, propaganda, outright lies paid for by Hillary Clinton to literally inform the American people because it was leaked to "The Washington Post", David Corn and Michael Isikoff as the very basis for a warrant to spy not only on an American citizen but an American citizen working for the Trump campaign, and the entire opposition party that none of these guys we know wanted to win that election. Wow. Interesting.

Like when James Comey swore that information provided to the FISA court, he signed that first FISA application, he was signing that that was true and correct and verified and corroborated. And, by the way, the application has the word "verified" on it.

Now, Mr. Baker, that would not be a mistake. That would be willful, premeditated, a criminal act committed for the sole purpose of deceiving and committing fraud on the FISA court and stripping Americans of their constitutional, inalienable rights while trying to also simultaneously rig a presidential election in the United States.

And not only did James Comey make no attempt to verify or corroborate the so-called intelligence. Well, there is now and again more growing evidence tonight that Comey knew full well that Steele was completely unreliable. A brand-new report breaking from investigative reporter from "The Hill", John Solomon, showing that the State Department official Kathleen Kavalec did in fact inform a high ranking official at the FBI about her meeting with Steele. Many days, as many as ten days before the FISA warrant against Carter Page. The first one was submitted in October 2016.

Here on this developing story, investigative reporter from "The Hill", we have our friend John Solomon with us.

All right. This is getting more interesting by the day.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL: Yes.

HANNITY: And there is no doubt that they were warned, especially Bruce Ohr warned everybody. That was in his closed-door testimony. But in this particular case, this woman, Ms. Kavalec, she, in fact, warned them directly.

SOLOMON: Yes, it's important. For the first time, we know who in the chain of command actually got tipped off by the State Department that Steele had made this remarkable appearance on October 11, 2016. The person she identified it as person named Stephen Laycock. At the time, he was the section chief for Eurasia inside the FBI counterintelligence investigations.

So, the division that was doing the Russia investigation. My sources tell me he immediately forwarded the Kavalec's information to the team running the Russia case, which would have impeached Strzok's team. Why is this important?

We know from the October 11th meeting that the State Department detected from Steele in accurate information about his allegations about his allegation about Russia collision, that he had an election deadline, political motive, a election deadline to get the start on Trump off to the public. And that he had been leaking to the media, especially "The Washington Post" and "New York Times."

The FBI should have gone and checked that out. That's what people former people who held Mr. Laycock's job today, that predecessors say that's what we do in the FBI. When we get a tip off that are informant rogue, you go back and you check. You don't just proceed with your FISA and ignore what went on.

So, a very good development tonight. A witness identified for those Congress and the inspector general's investigations.

HANNITY: All right. What do you know about what's going on with the inspector general report? And Mr. Durham who's been appointed, and our reporting tonight shows that he has been working for at least a number of weeks, if not maybe months?

SOLOMON: Yes, I think that most significantly, this gives the inspector general the ability to get grand jury subpoenas to a sitting U.S. attorney. So, it creates a new investigative tool that inspector general's don't normally have. They are administrative in their approach.

And remember, some of the people that are key witnesses no longer fall under the Justice Department's purview. They're former employees because they're either fired or resigned. So, the U.S. attorneys have great reputation of investigating fairly and honestly. But prior controversies inside the FBI, he's now involved in that tool. The grand jury subpoena is another piece that can be played here to get to the bottom of the truth.

HANNITY: All right. Investigative reporter with "The Hill", John Solomon, thanks for joining us tonight.

And truth and justice, as we have been telling you, is now happening. It's cascading down. No one in the deep state is safe from justice, which is why they are all turning on each other. Operation Boomerang no longer -- Operation Crossfire Hurricane is in full effect.

The Russian hoax is now in the rearview mirror. Mueller is over, the entire witch hunt. Anything you hear going forward, well, that is only noise. The president didn't collude. He didn't obstruct.

And let's fake, phony narrative about the Trump campaign, the conspiracies about Russia, it's not even on life support at this time. It is dead. It's buried, and it's not coming back.

But the anti-Trump mob, especially in the media, they just can't seem to let it go. That includes, by the way, James Clapper, who was literally begging CNN to get back on message. Get back to the conspiracy theory that's been disproven four times. Sure. Great TV coverage.

JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: We are kind of losing the sight of what was the cause of all this, the predicate for all this, was the Russians and the Russian engagement. Now, we know, apparently dozens of cases, where Russian operatives, some of whom are in known to be intelligence connections, were trying to engage with the Trump campaign. That's what the concern was and was the predicate for any of these investigations. I wish people paid more attention to volume one of the Mueller report, the exhaustive detail about what the Russians did, and we are losing sight of that.

HANNITY: Actually, James, many Republicans like Congressman Devin Nunes who'll be joining us tonight, they have been warning about the Russia threat for years, 2014, most recently. This all happened under your watch -- and Biden's and Obama's watch.

But it was then President Obama, he was just laughing it off. Tell Vladimir I will have more flexibility after the election.

If you look at volume one of the Mueller report, you will see it was the Trump campaign that rebuffed Russian operations every step of the way. And while it was the Clinton campaign who actually paid for Russian disinformation in the form of a dirty dossier full of Russian lies.

"New York Times" suggesting may be Russian disinformation in the form of a dirty dossier full of Russian lies. Suggesting may be Russian disinformation from the get-go. That dirty Russian dossier that you, James Clapper, allegedly linked to your current employer, fake new CNN. Yes, that one.

Well, James, tick tock, because John Huber's investigation into leaking is around the corner. Of course, that's no concern of the House Intel Chairman. That would be Adam the cowardly Schiff, who doesn't seem to care about government leaking or abuse of power, because Schiff is on an all- consuming mission to smear, slander, besmirch, attack the president of the United States which is exactly why he is desperately trying to get Robert Mueller to appear before Congress.

Maybe he doesn't realize it's over yet. Maybe somebody needs to tell him. Take a look.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: We are in conversation with the special counsel office. It is not that they have confirmed a day. But this is going to happen. It has to. I think the Republicans and I think the attorney general even understand that. That's why Barr has said repeatedly he is not going to stand in the way of Mueller's testimony. I think that's just a bridge too far even for them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: He said he had evidence too. The one that we have on tape colluding with Russians is him. Remember he was talking to our Russian hoaxster, said that he had, well, damning information on Donald Trump and he was asked, well, what is the nation of the information? Naked Trump, naked Trump. Did Vladimir see it? Yes, but of course, but of course. Buzova. Surrounding an actual hoax and conspiracy theories.

Four separate investigations cleared President Trump. The FBI's nine-month investigation under Comey came up with nothing. The special counsel's 20- month investigation, nothing. The House Intel Committee's investigation, nothing. The bipartisan Senate investigation, nothing.

But then you got sleepy, creepy Uncle Joe Biden who is desperate to try and win and delineate himself from the radical leftist in his own party, well, some saying even the front runner at this moment, he's not going to let facts get in the way. During a question and answer session on the campaign trail, sleepy creepy Uncle Joey put on his tinfoil hat conspiracy theory game and pushed his favorite Trump-Russia conspiracy theory. Shocking.

Just lie to the American people and hope it works.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is an illegitimate president in my mind. That's it.

He's illegitimate. And my biggest fear is that I think he's going to do it again with the help of Vlad, his best pal, and we are going to g be stuck for six more years of this guy. And that is terrifying. It's terrifying.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Would you be my vice presidential candidate?

Folks, look, I absolutely agree. It's one of the things we have to do here. We have to get it straight in my view.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Like most Democrats running for office, Biden is willing to say anything to score a cheap political point. Whether that smearing a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court or attacking even a 16-year-old high school kid for daring to wear a Make America Great Again hat, while pushing Russia hoax over nearly three years now.

The left's quest for power shows no bounds. Biden and Obama had their shot. What do they give us? Thirteen million more Americans on food stamps. Eight million more in poverty.

The lowest labor participation rates since the '70s. The worse recovery since the ‘40s, lowest home alone ownership right, not one year the only presidency never to give us 3 percent GDP growth, and they took on more debt than all 43 presidents before them combine. Joe, run on the record, and by the way, Sleepy Creepy, Russia happened on your watch. What did you know, and when did you know it?

On this program, we will always demand the presumption of innocence, equal justice, due process, the pursuit of truth. Well, buckle up. It's going to be a huge earful of massive developments and lots of lies.

Joining us now, though, is the ranking member of the House Intel Committee. That's Congressman Devin Nunes of California.

Congressman, good to see you, sir.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Great to be with you.

HANNITY: All these GOP investigators, starting with Ratcliffe, and people like Lindsey Graham and people like yourself, you are saying that they are classified documents that will expose them misused, then knowing misuse of the Steele dossier, especially as it relates to the FISA applications.

Can you tell us more?

NUNES: Well, first, I will start with that we want all this information out. Let me say in kind of two tranches of what we're looking for. Number one, there is what we call information on Papadopoulos that we believe is as exculpatory that should have been out there. Let's set that aside.

The other set is --

HANNITY: Where is that exculpatory evidence and what that might be?

NUNES: So, it rests at the FBI. We have been asking for it to be declassified. So, that is really all I can say about it. It's just that it's exculpatory evidence that should be provided to the American public. On the FISA application, remember, you have Comey, who has called this a mosaic. So, Comey's mosaic.

Remember when we came out with our memo that we brought forward the fact that they had to use the Clinton paid for dossier, the dirt, opposition research. And then they had a leak that to press outlets and then they pick up those press reports and used it in the FISA application. Comey said, oh, no, it was a mosaic. There was so much more information there.

Well, there is more information there that we think is equally as bad as using opposition research.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this. Is it true -- let's start with the first FISA application, that the bulk of information was the Steele dossier bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton? Full of Russian lines, was that the bulk of the FISA application?

NUNES: Yes, so it is the bulk. But remember, what we believe the rest of it is, to cover this mosaic it, the actual true definition of the insurance policy. Remember the talk of the insurance policy by Strzok and Pager and the text messages, we believe that insurance policy is not just about investigating the Trump campaign. We believe it is about how they were able to get the FISA warrant on Carter page. They can look at it.

HANNITY: So, Carter Page was just being used. It is now a small deal, but they violated his constitutional rights to get a backdoor into all things from the Trump campaign. That would be the Trump transition. And that would be even the Trump presidency, correct, sir?

NUNES: It's horrible what they have done to many Americans. But let me just say about this, Sean. So, this is -- we've been living for three years with the perverted fantasies of Glenn Simpson and the Clinton campaign talking about pee tapes and, you know, supposedly, you know, reporters all over Europe looking for these pee tapes, and this is really gross stuff.

And you show the clip of Biden out on the campaign trail. When you have Americans out there saying that I think that Vladimir is controlling President Trump, we can't live with six more years of this -- those people have been poisoned by these -- by just the fantasies of Glenn Simpson and Clinton campaign.

So, at some point, the FBI and this Fusion network, they intertwined, OK? And they were working in conjunction together on this. And I think that's what the U.S. Attorney Durham is supposed to get to the bottom of.

HANNITY: OK. Is it true that at the top of the FISA applications, as Congressman Ratcliffe has said, it says in pretty big letters, verified, is that part true?

NUNES: Well, everything is supposed to be verified. And one of the things that John Solomon maybe didn't get a lot of coverage he broke last week, that you just talked about, about this high level State Department person who had met with Steele, that's questionable in and of itself, but what nobody is paying attention to here is that three years went by, but yet one meeting with Christopher Steele, a high-ranking State Department official, in October of 2016, weeks before they went to the FISA court, you had more verifications done by that State Department official who said, wait a second, the Russians don't even have a consulate in Miami. OK?

HANNITY: I know. I remember.

Yes, all right. So, when Christopher Steele is questioned under oath in Great Britain in that interrogatory, and he doesn't stand by his own dossier, he says I have no idea if any of it is true.

NUNES: Right.

HANNITY: We know from the State Department official Kavalec that she rightly warned everybody that this was political because he had a due date he needed to get you before election day, sounded desperate. But doesn't that render that document unverifiable? If he won't stand by it, and he's not -- I don't know if any of it is true, 50/50 raw intelligence.

So, anybody that signs the FISA application was signing on to something that they couldn't possibly verify, correct?

NUNES: There's a whole lot of things that don't make sense about this. But one thing that we do know for sure because of this revelation is, is that the FBI did, in fact, know that Christopher Steele was talking to people in the State Department. They knew that at least one big part of it, because it's supposedly that money was being funneled through this Russian consulate in Miami which doesn't even exist.

So, the FBI knew, good and well, that Steele had a lot of problems. And I'll say something else about Steele. So, you know, it's called the Steele dossier. It's really just Clinton opposition research.

I think once we get to the bottom of this, what we're going to find is that Steele has a small role in actually crafting this. And I'll go back to what I started with, these really were the perverted fantasies of Simpson working with the Clinton campaign to say what can we draw appear that we can spread out lies to the American people, that we can feed into the FBI, and lo and behold, let's get an investigation going on the Trump campaign. That's really what happened here.

HANNITY: And Comey's acting cute with the word "spy." Oh, we don't know spy at the FBI. He just signed a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and Carter Page. And, you know, I know he thinks that he is a super patriot and smarter than we smelly Walmart people.

Well, let me ask you, is there any doubt in your mind that those that signed that -- those FISA applications, they knew darn well that that information was false and unverifiable?

NUNES: The people behind that were building those FISA applications had to have known that there were problems with Steele, OK? And now we know. We actually now have evidence, right? We have a smoking gun because we have emails now according to John Solomon's report.

When you move fast that, for sure by the second and fourth renewal of this FISA, I mean, that is totally fraudulent.

HANNITY: But they knew in the first one, they were warned twice. Bruce Ohr warned them and the State Department official warned them.

NUNES: Believe me. They knew on the first one, yes. But what's even worse is that I think more people become contaminated when you look at the second, third, and fourth. This went on for a full year. Imagine that as an American citizen out there. The government was listening to your calls and reading your emails for a year. Scary stuff.

HANNITY: It's -- no, that's the end of the country if we don't get it right. Thank you, Congressman.

When we come back, the spotlight shines deep on Biden's Ukraine corruption there. And one thing is for sure, Biden is not happy about it. Rudy Giuliani, he wants to expose even more. That's next as we continue tonight on this busy breaking news night on “Hannity.”

HANNITY: All right. Joe Biden is continuing to be dogged by claims of international corruption stemming from his son Hunter's dealings in the Ukraine while Biden was vice president. And, clearly, it struck a nerve as Sleepy, Creepy Uncle fired back at former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani earlier today for spotlighting the issue.

Here to explain more is attorney for the president, former New York City mayor, well, the country's mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

Boy, you're in trouble and in controversy. I'm shocked. I've never seen this before.

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: I've never been in a controversy before, Sean. You know that.

HANNITY: I bet you are very upset and worried.

GIULIANI: I'm really worried about Joe. I also think -- me thinks the man protests too much.

It's a case that is crying out to be investigated. If it doesn't get investigated, we just don't have equal justice in this country.

Biden son took millions of dollars out of the Ukraine, and over a billion dollars out of China. Well, Joe Biden was vice president was really directing the relief for Ukraine, the loan guarantees, well over a billion dollars of loan guarantees.

His son then got under investigation for good reason. He was working for the most corrupt company in the Ukraine. He was working for Ukrainian oligarchs who was being protected by Putin. The same Putin that we have been hearing about for all this time, right?

Imagine that.

HANNITY: Let me --

GIULIANI: Putin's friend was paying Joe son three, four, five, possibly more millions of dollars. And he got under investigation. And Joe bragged two years later that he got the prosecutor general fired. He just left out of it that the prosecutor general was inviting his son and his son's crooked boss. And then afterwards, the case disappeared.

HANNITY: To help explain to people -- there is a separate issue with China that Peter Schweizer covers in his book. Biden's son flies with him to China. Within a week or so after, he's doing a deal he's never done in his life.

But I want to play -- Ukraine is now begging to give us information that in fact they wanted to disrupt our elections in 2016 to help Hillary Clinton. Where are all the collusion people on that?

And Joe Biden literally leveraged a billion taxpayer dollars, demanding in six hours, that a prosecutor investigating his own son gets fired as a result of his connections to this energy company. Here's the tape.

BIDEN: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you've got no authority. You're not the president. The president -- I said, call him. I said I'm telling you. You are not getting a billion dollars.

I said, you are not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here, I think it was six hours. I look, I said leaving six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired, you are not getting the money. Well, son of the (EXPLETIVE DELETED), he got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's -- he is leveraging our money to get the guy fired who is investigating his son?

GIULIANI: The arrogance of that is astounding, Sean. He fails to say -- bragging about how he strong-armed that guy out, which is what he says at the beginning. He fails to say that his son was under investigation for money laundering. That after he got the guy thrown out, his son and crooked oligarch were but let out of the investigation.

Now, the Ukrainians have reopened that investigation. And they have been trying to get this information to us for months. But the FBI wouldn't take it, the Justice Department wouldn't take it because our Ambassador there was working for Hillary Clinton, working for the Democrats and for George Soros. And she got fired finally. But she was blocking it. And there is overwhelming evidence of Ukrainian information being given to Democratic National Committee operatives and to Hillary operatives, and the conduit was our embassy in Ukraine. And--

HANNITY: All right. So--

GIULIANI: --I'm not just saying this. There's a court decision in Ukraine that nobody here paid attention to. In December of last year, finding an individual guilty of passing on information to harm Donald Trump and they find him guilty under Ukrainian law. That man is now one of the chief advisors to the new President-Elect of Ukraine, which is the reason I canceled my trip.

HANNITY: And they're willing - they're willing to hand those - this evidence and they're admitting that they were trying to influence our elections to help Hillary. You said you might go over and investigate. And boy, the left-wing media, the mob had a fit.

GIULIANI: Well, that was a - that was a complete setup. So I set up this meeting a week earlier. Two days before, I get a call that it's been leaked to The New York Times that two people around him, around the new President- Elect, were people that were enemies of Donald Trump, and one of them has been convicted of it. And I was told that this was coordinated. And that when I went there, even though I - I'm not - Biden is going to be investigated no matter what.

You can't escape those facts no matter how much the media tries to suppress it because there isn't equal treatment with them. But I want to make sure they don't suppress the investigation of all of this information and all of this dirt that they were digging up that goes back at least as early as January of 2016 with the meeting in Obama's White House.

HANNITY: All right. Last question. Will you go there?

GIULIANI: I'll go there as soon as I feel that I can have a useful conversation, and this President is not surrounded by enemies of Donald Trump - convicted enemies of Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Unbelievable story. And him bragging on tape about holding American money hostage, not telling that little part about his son and the amount of money both in China, Ukraine and the attempt to influence our election. Where are all the I-believers? Where are all the collusion people? Just like where are all the obstruction people when it comes to Hillary Clinton's e-mail server or "I believe Kavanaugh when he's in high school" but silence when it comes to the Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia?

All right. Busy news night. We continue.

Thank you, Mr. Mayor.

Up next, Congresswoman Tlaib still trying to defend her inaccurate outrageous comments about the holocaust. Geraldo, Dan Bongino, they are here to react to that. And the big fight that is now brewing between Ocasio-Cortez, the Speaker of the House, Pelosi is only in name-only, and Joe Biden. We've got that and much more. Oh, and by the way, there's a sex strike going on in Hollywood. We'll tell you about it.

HANNITY: All right. Tonight Democrats, they are still grappling with yet another anti-semitism scandal and their party. Yesterday we showed you that Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib using the word "calming" to describe how she feels when thinking about the holocaust and how her Palestinian ancestors created a "safe haven" for Jews after the holocaust. And not only is she now doubling down on stupid, she's actually now suggesting that those upset by those remarks are "racist idiots." OK? Take a look.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MICH.: And for me, I wanted to uplift that and bring that to light. And it was unfortunate. I got a text message from a friend who's like, hey, next time, really clarify, maybe talk like a fourth grader because maybe the racist idiots would understand you better.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Now, beyond her refusal to apologize, the Congresswoman could use a bit of a Hannity history lesson here. In reality, there were Palestinian leaders that actually aligned with this sick, twisted, ugly ideology, and opposed to Israeli independence. And unfortunately, Democrats' judgment gets worse. Nancy Pelosi is actually being pressed on why she allowed - yes - in the last week, an openly anti-Israeli radical imam to deliver a house prayer just last week.

According to reports, the imam previously expressed support for the Muslim brotherhood, even compared the Israelis to Nazis. And of course, we're seeing this far-left radicalism infiltrate every corner of the Democratic Party like on the economy killing Green New Deal where a feud is building between speaker Ocasio-Cortez and, well, sleepy creepy Uncle Joe now following a report about Biden planning a "middle ground approach" on climate change. Ocasio-Cortez had this to say in response.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: And I - and I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need a middle-of-the-road approach to save our lives. That is too much for me.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, that prompted questions to Biden earlier today in New Hampshire. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I've never been middle-of-the-road on environment. And I tell her to check, you know, the statement that I made and look at my record. She'll find nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and the green revolution than I have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Get out the popcorn because this is only going to get better. Here with reaction, former Secret Service Agent, Fox News Contributor, Dan Bongino, along with Fox News Correspondent-At-Large, Geraldo Rivera.

Not only do we have the Omar problem, now the Tlaib problem, then Nancy Pelosi invites the guy that supports the Muslim brotherhood who, by the way, in 2014, during the conflict between Israel and Hamas whose charter calls for the destruction of Israel, Geraldo, posted on Facebook and Twitter, "God willing on this blessed night as the third Intifada begins, the beginning of the end of Zionism is here. May Allah help us overcome this monster, protect the innocent of the world, and accept the murdered as martyrs." Great person to invite to give the prayer before Congress.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Well, I lay that on the doorstep of the Speaker of the House. I'd rather talk about Congresswoman Tlaib, who I think has really been victimized in a way that is unmistakable. There is no way you can read her remarks on the calming effect, as my dear colleague Dan Bongino has done, as being related to her feelings about the holocaust. It is an obscenity to make that - to try to make that argument.

She was not suggesting that the killing of the Jews was something that calmed her. She was saying the fact that the Palestinians suffered so much and gave up so much. But at least the Jews had a homeland to go to in the wake of the horrible destruction committed by the Nazis. I think that that is very - she said it in an unartful way. But I've been reading Israeli newspapers--

BONGINO: No.

RIVERA: --seeing what they've been saying in temples here in the United States. They are saying that she is being taken out of context in a grotesque way that is extremely unfair. Sean, I would take a bullet for you. You know, Bongino, how I feel about Dan. But in this case, you guys had taken a step too far. You know what, Dan--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Let's get some answers from Dan.

RIVERA: --there's no way Tlaib - there's no way Tlaib was saying the holocaust calms her.

DAN BONGINO, FORMER SECRET SERVICE AGENT: No, no. Geraldo, I'm sorry. Listen, you're my friend and you know I love you, man, but you are way, way off here. I mean, we're talking about an event unparalleled in human history, a unique stain on humankind. I mean, I don't have to give you a history lesson. You're well aware that millions of men, women and--

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Of course, you don't. Dan, don't - please don't condescend to me, Dan.

BONGINO: --people were wiped out.

RIVERA: Don't condescend to me, man. I'm a Zionist.

BONGINO: They were burned alive. They were gassed. They were shot.

RIVERA: I've got a--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: They were buried alive.

RIVERA: Don't condescend to me about that.

BONGINO: The words holocaust and having a calming effect? I'm sorry. There's no way that's ever appropriate. And one more thing, Geraldo. The justification here she provides for this is completely historically made up. Any basic History 101 student who's History 001, you don't even need to be in college to figure this out, knows that there was no safe haven for the Jews, but some of the Palestinians aligned with the Nazis further attacked the Jews and advanced the cause against the Jews. This is totally made up.

RIVERA: To lay the holocaust at the door of the Palestinians is - that is thin. To say that the Palestinians have some responsibility for the holocaust is so historically inaccurate. It is - it is another obscenity.

BONGINO: That's not what she said.

RIVERA: It is absolutely--

BONGINO: She said they provided a safe haven and it gave her a calming effect. That's not true.

RIVERA: The Palestinians lost their homeland.

BONGINO: Talking about the holocaust--

RIVERA: The Palestinians lost their home - they were--

BONGINO: They never had a homeland, Geraldo.

RIVERA: With the partition of Israel in 1948--

BONGINO: There was never a Palestine.

RIVERA: Well, Dan, there--

BONGINO: There was never a Palestine.

RIVERA: You and I can argue about that.

BONGINO: No, no. It's not an argument. It's a historical fact. Geraldo--

RIVERA: There was a Palestine--

BONGINO: --who was the king or monarch or the leader of--

RIVERA: --as fall back--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: --of the Roman Empire? There is no--

RIVERA: Rome called it Palestine.

BONGINO: Geraldo, there is no Palestine.

RIVERA: The British Palestinian mandate.

BONGINO: But stop making this up.

(LAUGHTER)

RIVERA: 52 years, these people have lived in occupied territory. They are - they are--

BONGINO: Occupied by who? The Jews who have historical--

RIVERA: --the people basically living in person.

BONGINO: --claim to the area? I mean, are we having this debate right now? Come on, you know better than this.

RIVERA: And the - and the Arab Palestinians do have no historical claim to the area?

BONGINO: No.

RIVERA: Is that what you're saying?

BONGINO: Nobody is saying that, Geraldo--

HANNITY: Let me add--

BONGINO: --but--

HANNITY: Israel is--

BONGINO: --Arabs in Israel now have more freedom than Arabs in any Arab country. Don't you find that odd?

RIVERA: This is - this is cheap - this is cheap politics.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It is Israel's historic homeland, Geraldo. That's not--

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You're trying to diminish this woman. No, I - yes, of course, it's a historic homeland.

HANNITY: Ancestral homeland.

RIVERA: But it's a historic homeland for both these people.

HANNITY: Well, that - but that has nothing to do with the rise of anti- semitism.

RIVERA: I love Israel. I love Israelis.

HANNITY: Omar--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Geraldo, Israel is safe haven.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: --radical imam. Now we got Tlaib, a calm feeling over the holocaust.

RIVERA: A radical imam—

HANNITY: That's a dumb statement.

All right. When we come back, actress Alyssa Milano trying to get Hollywood. Fellow actresses, actors to boycott the State of Georgia over the new heartbeat law. It's an abortion law. And they're now calling for a sex ban. Everyone is going on a sex strike. We sent our cameras to Georgia to find out what the folks there think about the sex strike. Straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. The State of Georgia recently passed what is known as the heartbeat bill, which would prohibit abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detectible, which has gotten Hollywood all upset. Our own Trace Gallagher joins us tonight live from our West Coast newsroom. He has the very latest.

Trace?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, I wish you want to begin with breaking news now because the Alabama Senate has just passed a near total ban on abortion. It will now go to the Governor. If passed, this would be the most restrictive law in the country. Meantime, as you were talking about, three independent production companies have vowed to not work in Georgia.

Acting Director Mark Duplass, who runs one of the companies, tweeted, and I'm quoting here, "Don't give your business to Georgia. Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation?" So far, no takers. Neither the Motion Picture Association of America nor Netflix, Disney or any major studio has signed on. That's likely because Georgia offers tax credits of 30 percent, significant for an industry that spends roughly $3 billion a year in Georgia.

Though back in March, several dozen actors like Ashley Judd, Sean Penn, and Alec Baldwin signed a letter agreeing to boycott Georgia, the letter was delivered to Governor Brian Kemp by actress Alyssa Milano, who oddly enough is in Georgia right now taping her Netflix show, claiming she is contractually obliged to do the show this year, but won't come back next year. And Milano is apparently not having sex, saying, "Join me by not having sex until we get our bodily autonomy back. I'm calling for a sex strike. Pass it on." Again, not many takers. Even Milano admits her sex boycott has gotten mixed reaction. Sean.

HANNITY: Yes, I think so. I'm not surprised about that. Let's see how long that lasts.

All right. Trace Gallagher in our West Coast newsroom.

All right. Today we sent a producer down to the great State of Georgia asking residents what they think of the new law and Hollywood's reaction to it. Let's take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, I'm against what the Governor did by signing the heartbeat bill. A woman's body should be her own decision about what to do with it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it probably goes a little too far, but there needs to be some restrictions somewhere, and this is the first step towards that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the Governor did the right thing by signing that bill.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's just a fact that Alyssa Milano and the folks from Hollywood in retaliation are going to draw out tons of business from Georgia.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Actors don't need to come to Georgia and tell them what they need to do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: If that's the way that they choose to express their opposition to it, then I think it's fine.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm certainly fine with the concept of businesses choosing to work in locals where they're comfortable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hollywood has got too much money in Atlanta and Georgia right now, and they've put down the infrastructure. They're filming more stuff here right now than they are in Hollywood. So it seems likely that they're not going to just pull up over one issue.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Jesse Watters. He hosts two shows, Watters' World, and of course, co-host of The Five. We'll see if it's his world tonight. Allie Beth Stuckey.

All right, we'll start with you, Jesse Watters, on the issue of - I don't know how well this is going to go over in Hollywood. I read a lot of stuff. I don't know if any of that stuff is true. But if it's true, I think there's not going to be many takers.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST, WATTERS' WORLD: Sean, I'm taking this sex strike very seriously. I think it's a diabolical move not by women. Women have much more power than they've realized. We're at their mercy, basically, Sean. And this means trouble for men. I mean, sex strikes have worked throughout history in South America and Africa, and Greece.

I could see Georgia turning blue as a result of the sex strike. I can see conservative men, gun toting guys, pickup driving guys, they're maybe two, three weeks into a sex strike. They're voting Bernie Sanders, Sean. Anyone of us could fall victim to a sex strike. OK? We have to take this threat seriously and pay very close attention.

HANNITY: I'm taking it as seriously as the New Green Deal, and no combustion engine, oil, gas, cows or planes, and everything is free in life. Allie Beth?

ALLIE BETH STUCKEY, RELATABLE PODCAST HOST: Yes. Well, I say to Alyssa Milano and to all the people that have participated in this sex strike, welcome to the religious right. We've been saying for a long time that personal responsibility and a woman's choice happens before you get pregnant, not after you get pregnant.

So if that's the line that she wants to draw, if she wants to get on board with religious conservatives and our sexual ethics, I say, great job. Tell me where to sign up. To speak at this rally for personal responsibility and choice before reproduction actually happens, I think it's great.

HANNITY: I'm actually pro-choice on this issue. If that's what she chooses, Jesse Watters--

STUCKEY: Exactly.

HANNITY: --that's her choice.

WATTERS: Yes. Bette Midler has now joined the sex strike. So I think we've reached a tipping point, Sean. It could be trouble out there. But in all seriousness, think about what we're talking about. Hollywood has admitted that tax breaks work. That's why they're in Georgia to begin with. They've also admitted they don't care about the working men and women because that's who the boycott is really going to effect.

HANNITY: I think you're insane and messing around, but Allie Beth, last word.

STUCKEY: I think it's sad how passionate they are about the killing of unborn children that they're willing to put something like this on the line. It just shows that abortion is a sacrament to the Hollywood left, and they're willing to go to any length to make sure that it is protected. Just another reminder that we don't get our moral priorities from Alyssa Milano and Hollywood.

HANNITY: All right. We'll see. It's both your worlds tonight. And it's a little darker than it was last night. Appreciate you both being with us.

When we come back, Comrade New York City Mayor, de Blasio, got called out by Eric Trump today our Villain of the Day. Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Villain of the Day, Comrade Bill de Blasio, New York City's Mayor, well, over his recent attacks on the President's family and businesses, now after staging a press conference inside Trump Tower, well, the Mayor, the Comrade himself went on a Twitter tirade against Eric Trump that included threats to issue fines as part of the New York Green New Deal. Yes. Retribution.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham is in the swamp tonight.

Laura?

