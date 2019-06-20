Hunter Biden accused of fathering child with Arkansas woman
An Arkansas woman claims Hunter Biden is the father of her child — and she’s suing to prove it.
Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Joe Biden’s lawyer son, saying she gave birth to his kid, “Baby Doe,” in August 2018, according to court papers.
The two-page suit was filed in Independence County, Arkansas on May 28 — nearly two weeks after Hunter tied the knot with a South African woman named Melissa Cohen.
Roberts wants a court to establish that the 49-year-old father of three is her baby’s biological dad. She is also seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing said.
The petition does not say how Roberts and Hunter met or how long they were together.