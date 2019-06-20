Hunter Biden accused of fathering child with Arkansas woman

An Arkansas woman claims Hunter Biden is the father of her child — and she’s suing to prove it.

Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, filed a petition for paternity and child support against Joe Biden’s lawyer son, saying she gave birth to his kid, “Baby Doe,” in August 2018, according to court papers.

The two-page suit was filed in Independence County, Arkansas on May 28 — nearly two weeks after Hunter tied the knot with a South African woman named Melissa Cohen.

Roberts wants a court to establish that the 49-year-old father of three is her baby’s biological dad. She is also seeking child support and for him to provide health insurance for the now-10-month-old infant. All out-of-pocket expenses would be split between the two parents, the filing said.

The petition does not say how Roberts and Hunter met or how long they were together.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.