Hunter Biden hangs around Malibu while questions swirl around his father's classified docs

President Biden’s son, Hunter, was spotted in sunny Malibu, California, on Thursday amid speculations over his involvement in the president’s classified document scandal.

Hunter Biden, his wife Melissa Cohen, and their son Beau Jr. were spotted eating lunch together in Malibu Park at Cross Creek the same day a special counsel was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland after it was revealed the president had classified documents from his time as vice president at his Wilmington, Delaware, house and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

Hunter claimed to own the Wilmington property in leaked emails verified by Fox News Digital. The documents were reportedly found in the president’s Wilmington garage, where he keeps his Corvette.

Another set of classified documents was found at the Penn Biden Center in November, which the White House confirmed Monday.

Emails verified by Fox News Digital showed Hunter discussed the launch of the center for when Biden left office as vice president. Part of this plan included "wealth creation," with no further explanation. It was also inferred the center would have opportunities for Hunter.

Craig Gering, an agent at the Creative Artists Agency, emailed Hunter a rough plan for the Penn Biden Center in April 2016.

"The Biden Institute of Foreign Relations at the University of Pennsylvania," Gering's email read. "Focus on foreign policy. In addition to the institute at U of Penn, the school has an existing office in DC that will be expanded to house a DC office for VP Biden (and Mike, Hunter and Steve?). Operates like The Clinton Global Initiative without the money raise."

"Yes," Hunter replied, "in theory that's the way I would like to see it shake out--- BUT please keep this very confidential between us because nothing has been set in stone and there's still a lot of sensitivity around all of this both internally and externally. He hasn't made any decisions and this could all be changed overnight."

Hunter is currently under federal investigation for tax fraud. The new Republican majority in the House has declared it will investigate potential corruption in Hunter’s business deals that may have involved his father.

Other emails from Hunter’s "laptop from hell" include several exchanges with Kathy Chung, President Biden's executive assistant when he was vice president. She now works as the deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Chung is among several former Biden aides to be interviewed by law enforcement in regard to the classified documents, NBC News reported Thursday.

Hunter helped recruit Chung to be his father’s assistant when the previous holder of the job, Michele Smith, departed the White House in the spring of 2012, writing that the position would have her "involved in everything that goes on outside of policy."

"Thanks for calling and thinking of me," Chung wrote to Hunter on May 14, 2012. "After the initial shock of taking in what you said...how could I pass up an opportunity to work for the Vice President of the United State!!!! I do have a few questions. What is Michelle's primary job? I think I know what the job would entail, minus the scheduling part, which is a huge part of what I do now. But what would be my top 3 - 5 responsibilities be in the office? Do you know the salary? Again, thanks for thinking of me."

"Call if/when you want me to tell Dad you are interested and I'm sure Michele would also want to talk to you at some point," Hunter later replied. "I don't know who else they were considering but I thought you would be great."

"I cannot thank you enough for thinking about me and walking me thru this," Chung later emailed Hunter after she got the job. "What an incredible opportunity! Thanks, Hunter!!"

Dozens of additional emails show how the two continued to coordinate. Chung sent Hunter an invitation to attend a State Department luncheon hosted by his father honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015. The two coordinated a meeting for the elder Biden to conduct business with Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim later that year.

Hunter recruited Chung to be his business partner after his father left office under the Obama administration.

"Actually work 'for' me and ‘with’ Eric…Actually do actual 'work' with Eric and Joan and so that I can make everyone money…actually just make all of you and Kathleen money and none for me," he wrote to Chung, referring to his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. "Sounds fun right!"

The two coordinated several meetings with University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann, who President Biden later selected to be the U.S. ambassador to Germany. Gutmann, participated in the grand opening ceremony of the Penn Biden Center in 2018.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Thursday to investigate the president’s handling of classified documents.

The president claims he does not know what the classified documents regard, as he was advised by his lawyers not to ask.

