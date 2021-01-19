Huckabee pushes back on calls for 'deprogramming' Trump voters: 'The cult of the left'

In response to some people claiming Trump supporters need to be "deprogrammed," Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee on Tuesday explained why people voted for the former reality TV star to lead the country.

"The first thing would be to get some of these leftist loons [to] take their boot off my neck. I don't need that, I'm supposed to be a free American with the capacity to think for myself," Huckabee told "Fox & Friends."

"If my views are as horrible as they think they are, then nobody will follow them," Huckabee said.

Liberal journalists and social media voices have stepped up their calls to "deprogram," deplatform or outright threaten right-leaning voices in the aftermath of the deadly Capitol riot earlier this month.

During an appearance Friday on "Real Time with Bill Maher," former CBS News anchor Katie Couric ripped the Republicans in Congress who voted against impeaching President Trump over a charge of inciting rioters on Jan. 6.

"The question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump," Couric said.

Her language mirrored that of liberal Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson in the aftermath of the riot, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building in a deadly melee.

Robinson said last week on MSNBC "there are millions of Americans, almost all White, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed," calling them members of a "Trumpist cult."

Huckabee asserted that there is "no cult" of Trump supporters, but rather people who "appreciate the many" actions that President Trump made for the country such as "standing up for the sanctity of life, standing with Israel by moving an embassy into that country, and resetting the Middle East."

"I'm glad he cut taxes, deregulated for businesses so that people had the highest number of jobs among Hispanics, Blacks and women in the history of the country. I'm glad that he pushed back against China so we're not rolling over as these Communists continue to steal everything, including our information and our data and every single secret and innovation we've created," Huckabee said.

"There are some things that even a leftist ought to be able to look at and say, 'You know what? President Trump has done some good things,' but they can't. And they're the ones who are following the cult, the cult of the left, that thinks somehow that they're always right, they're never wrong, and the rest of us are crazy."

