Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Battleground Voices

'The epicenter': How 'key' to White House could lie in suburban Georgia county

Party leaders in Cobb County are hoping local issues translate to US-wide results

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Top GOP official in Georgia county speaks about 2024 election Video

Top GOP official in Georgia county speaks about 2024 election

Cobb County Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs speaks with Fox News Digital about the GOP’s fight to flip the area and the rest of Georgia from blue to red.

MARIETTA, Ga. — While 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. may sit within the boundaries of Washington, D.C., the key to unlocking its front door could lie in the suburbs outside Atlanta, local officials say.

"It’s not just the state, it’s federal," Cobb County Democratic Party Chair Essence Johnson told Fox News Digital in an interview. "Cobb County is the epicenter. It’s the bellwether of Georgia, but also on the federal level. … That’s why Cobb County is so vital."

Salleigh Grubbs, chair of the Cobb County GOP, told Fox News Digital her area would be "very key in this election."

"I think Cobb County is key," she said. "I battle with people all the time about whether Cobb is blue or red and that kind of thing. And the reality is is that we do have some of the largest number of Republican voters in the state for our population."

GEORGIA GOP CHAIR SHARES 2-PRONGED ELECTION STRATEGY AS TRUMP WORKS TO WIN BACK PEACH STATE

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Fox News Digital spoke with voters in Atlanta about who they think will win their swing state between former President Trump and Vice President Harris. (Getty Images)

Georgia’s traditionally Republican status flipped when then-Democrat candidate Joe Biden won the state in 2020. Its status as a battleground state was solidified in the 2022 midterms with the victory of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Statewide, Biden beat then-President Trump by less than 1%. In Cobb County, which encompasses parts of the Atlanta suburbs and is anchored by the city of Marietta, Biden’s margin of victory was nearly 15%.

Asked how the Democrats’ ground game in Cobb County has changed now that they’re seeking to hold onto Georgia rather than flip it, Johnson said the key was being "intentional" in outreach and meeting "people where they are."

She also signaled that abortion is a top issue for Democrats in this election cycle but noted that it may still be an uphill battle to get certain groups – like Black men and White women – out to the ballot box for Harris.

GEORGIA DEMS CHAIR REVEALS MESSAGE TO UNDECIDED GOP VOTERS AS HARRIS WORKS TO BUILD BROAD BASE

Top Democrat in key Georgia county talks Harris’ road to victory in 2024 Video

"We have seen some areas of weakness as far as voters and also reaching those communities to really understand the reason why they feel that they are not being heard," Johnson said.

"They don't feel that certain policies have reached them. And even though I say there is no specific policy for anybody, reproductive rights impact my son, right? He has a responsibility to reproductive rights because that could be his girlfriend, his partner, his best friend."

She also said suburban White women were "sometimes the weakest link when it comes to voters" but noted that reproductive rights impacted them as well.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has been seeking to court minority men disenchanted with the Democratic Party, with Trump allies believing the strategy pivotal to winning battlegrounds like Georgia.

Essence Johnson

Cobb County Democratic Party Chair Essence Johnson spoke with Fox News Digital. (Fox News Digital)

Grubbs would not say which demographics she believes are key to winning back Cobb County, but she noted the GOP’s road to victory includes focusing on local issues and election integrity.

"I don’t tend to look at things like that," Grubbs said. 

"The way I view it more is, particularly on the local level, is what’s going on in your community and what are your values and what is your quality of life, and just translating the quality-of-life issue from the county level all the way to the national level."

She cited the recent port workers strike, supply chain issues and "school quality" as issues with both local and national implications for people.

TRUMP VS HARRIS ROUND 2? VOTERS IN KEY GA COUNTY REVEAL IF THEY WANT SECOND DEBATE

Salleigh Grubbs

Fox News Digital also heard from Cobb County Republican Party Chair Salleigh Grubbs. (Fox News Digital)

Grubbs said she also had a focus on Americans feeling confident in the elections: "In this election, everybody needs to get out and vote. Everybody needs to have their voice heard. Everybody needs to be concerned about election integrity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They need to know that when they cast a ballot, their vote counts," Grubbs said.

Georgia's early in-person voting period begins on Oct. 15 and runs through Nov. 1.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics