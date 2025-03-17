Expand / Collapse search
Houston-area midwife arrested for providing illegal abortions in first criminal case under state ban: Texas AG

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, who identified herself as 'Dr. Maria,' is also charged with practicing medicine without a license, authorities said

A Houston-area midwife has been arrested for allegedly providing illegal abortions, the first such arrest under Texas' near-total abortion ban. 

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, who identified herself as "Dr. Maria" is charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, a second-degree felony, as well as practicing medicine without a license, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced. 

CLINTON-ERA LAW 'WEAPONIZED' BY BIDEN AGAINST PRO-LIFERS MUST GO, PENCE GROUP URGES HOUSE GOP

Pro-choice advocates stand outside with signs, one sign saying "Keep Abortion Legal"

Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, in Houston, Texas, U.S., May 14, 2022.  (REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare)

"In Texas, life is sacred," Paxton said in a statement. "I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted."

"Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable," he added. 

Rojas allegedly operated a network of clinics in the Houston suburbs of Waller, Cypress and Spring. The clinics "unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals," Paxton's office said. 

FDA CHIEF COUNSEL WHO DEFENDED ABORTION PILL ACCESS UNDER BIDEN RESIGNS TWO DAYS INTO JOB

Paxton presser

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Rojas herself is accused of performing illegal abortions in the clinics, in violation of the Under the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021. 

Abortions are banned in Texas, except in certain circumstances to save the life of a pregnant woman. Texas holds abortion providers, not patients, criminally responsible for illegal procedures, Paxton's office said.

Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore referred the case to Paxton's office. 

"In Waller County, we respect all life," Whittmore told Fox News Digital. "We expect people to follow the law in the state of Texas."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the clinics where the alleged abortions were performed.

Texas anti-abortion group

Cesar Franco prays the Rosary with pro-life and aniti-abortion supporters gathered with the Tradition Family Property organization to sing and pray Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in protest to an apparent pro-abortion statue installed in Cullen Family Plaza on the campus of University of Houston.  (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

In addition to the arrest, the Healthcare Program Enforcement Division of the Attorney General's Office filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down the clinics.

