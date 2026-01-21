'Squad' Dems join GOP to advance contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Oversight Committee voted to refer former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for chamber-wide votes on criminal contempt of Congress charges with the help of multiple Democrats, including two members of the far-left Squad, for defying subpoenas related to the panel's Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Lawmakers voted to advance a pair of contempt resolutions against the Clintons on Wednesday after they did not appear for scheduled depositions earlier this month.

The committee voted 34-8 to advance one contempt recommendation against Bill Clinton, with two members voting present, and another on Hillary Clinton in a 28-15 vote, with one member voting present. Nine Democrats voted with Republicans to advance contempt recommendations against Bill Clinton and three Democrats joined Republicans in the vote against Hillary Clinton.

The Democrats who voted to advance Bill Clinton's resolution were: Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Summer Lee, D-Pa., Stephen Lynch, D-Mass. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Emily Randall, D-Wash., Lateefah Simon, D-Calif., Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

The Democrats who voted to advance Hillary Clinton's resolution were Stansbury and "Squad" members Lee and Tlaib.

"The committee does not take this action lightly. Subpoenas are not mere suggestions," Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said of the Clintons’ no-show. "[Subpoenas] carry the force of law and require compliance. Former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton were legally required to appear for depositions before this committee."

"They refused," he added.

If the House votes to refer the Clintons for contempt, it would be up to the Department of Justice (DOJ) whether to prosecute. A contempt-of-Congress conviction can carry up to a $100,000 fine and a year behind bars.

Republicans on the committee contend that by not appearing before lawmakers, the Clintons impeded congressional investigations into Epstein and his activities. Bill and Hillary Clinton originally received subpoenas to appear before lawmakers on Oct. 14 and Oct. 9, 2025, respectively, to answer questions on Epstein’s dealings, but even after working with the committee to reschedule, they did not appear for questioning.

An attorney for the Clintons wrote to the committee, calling the subpoenas "invalid and legally unenforceable" and claiming they lacked a connection to a legislative purpose.

Instead, the Clintons offered Comer the opportunity to travel to New York to conduct an interview by himself without an official transcript.

Comer rejected the offer, calling it "insulting."

"The Clintons’ latest demands make clear they believe their last name entitles them to special treatment," Comer said in a statement. "The House Oversight Committee rejects the Clintons’ unreasonable demands and will move forward with contempt resolutions."

Epstein, a former financier, killed himself while incarcerated on charges of sex trafficking minors in 2019, cutting short a prosecution of his crimes.

Epstein was known to have rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s most powerful and wealthy figures, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, now-President Donald Trump and the Clintons.

Recent disclosures from the DOJ in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act revealed new images and details of Clinton’s relationship with Epstein.

While none of them bear any proof of wrongdoing on their own, they have raised new questions among Republicans about what the former president may have known about Epstein’s crimes.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a member of the committee, said he believes the Oversight contempt effort will ensure future compliance.

"In order for Congress to do investigations, Congress has got to be able to bring people in to ask them questions and get answers so that they can do the work to fulfill our oversight function," Jordan told Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

Democrats at the markup called Republican efforts a partisan attack meant to target the political adversaries of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., said she would not defend the Clintons but framed the contempt recommendations as an extension of Trump’s political objectives.

"I do not feel it is my responsibility to defend the former President of the United States as a member of Congress, in a separate and co-equal branch of government — just like it is not your responsibility, Mr. Chair, to carry out the political retribution of the current president," Randall said.

Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., said he feared the committee’s efforts would continue to weaponize Congress’ investigation powers.

"I'm very troubled by this criminal contempt motion," Min said. "I have deep concerns that this looks like a political witch hunt against Trump's critics, that it will be referred to the Department of Justice."

The Clintons were two of 10 people subpoenaed by the Oversight Committee but are the only two facing contempt threats so far for not appearing.

Despite his concerns, Min added that he also believed the Clintons should have complied with the congressional orders.

"No one should be above the law, including presidents and former presidents, and congressional subpoenas are an important part of that rule of law. And I think the Clintons should be here. I think it's very shameful that they're not," Min said.

With the committee having voted to suggest House-wide contempt resolutions against the Clintons, the chamber will likely consider them sometime in February, according to statements Comer made to Fox News Digital last week.