House Of Representatives

Comer rips 'paid disrupter' as briefing on Clinton contempt push devolves into chaos

Police came to physically separate the activist from Comer

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Heckler attempts to derail James Comer press conference on Clintons Video

Heckler attempts to derail James Comer press conference on Clintons

A person who identified himself as a "citizen reporter" repeatedly attempted to interrupt House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer's press conference on holding the Clintons in contempt of Congress.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer's press conference devolved into chaos Wednesday morning when an apparent activist repeatedly interrupted and confronted the Kentucky Republican about his plans to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings against the Clintons.

Comer addressed reporters after Hillary Clinton missed her scheduled deposition in the committee's Jeffrey Epstein probe. 

Minutes after he began talking, however, a man who identified himself as a "citizen reporter" started heckling him and the other Republicans present.

"No, I'm still talking. I'm still talking," Comer snapped at the man when he first began interrupting his comments.

James Comer being confronted by a protester

Rep. James Comer talks to a person who was interrupting him as he spoke to reporters after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did not appear for a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The man can be heard shouting, "Congressman, did you enter their sworn statements into the record?" in reference to the Clintons.

"Hey, get him out of here. You're not even a reporter," Comer said.

A few minutes later, when announcing the committee would depose Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, the man began again, prompting Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., to comment, "Hey, the Cartoon Network called, and they want you to take your job back."

A protester attempts to accost James Comer in a hallway

A Capitol Police officer stands between Rep. James Comer and a person who was interrupting him on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2026. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I'm trying to answer questions. We've got a paid disrupter here. So this is — I feel like the Clintons have initiated the war room," Comer said.

The protester shot back, "Sir, I'm not paid, you're paid by the people."

Comer called for security to come at one point as the protester appeared to shout he was "having a conversation."

He ended the event by telling the press, "It's unfortunate this disruptor was here. We'll be happy to answer questions throughout the day about this."

A protester physically comes into contact with James Comer

Rep. James Comer departs following a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2026. (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But the chaos did not end there, as the man approached Comer when he began walking away.

He walked close by Comer, even appearing to make physical contact at one point, which prompted Capitol Police officers to separate the man from the GOP lawmakers.

The man appeared to be let off with a warning after police took a photograph of his identification.

