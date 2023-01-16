Expand / Collapse search
House Republicans seek visitor logs from Biden's Delaware home following discovery of classified documents

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer cited 'serious national security implications'

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
House Republicans are requesting two years of visitor logs from President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered there.

"Given the serious national security implications, the White House must provide the Wilmington residence’s visitor log," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in a Sunday letter to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. "As Chief of Staff, you are head of the Executive Office of the President and bear responsibility to be transparent with the American people on these important issues related to the White House’s handling of this matter."

