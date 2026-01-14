House Republican recognizes transgender Dem Sarah McBride as 'the gentleman from Delaware'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia referred to Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride as "the gentleman from Delaware, Representative McBride" when recognizing the lawmaker to speak in the House on Tuesday.

McBride, who took office last year, identifies as a transgender woman.

"The People’s House recognizes basic biology," Clyde declared in a post on X that features the video clip of his remark.



Other House Republicans expressed their support for their colleague's move.

"Tim 'Sarah' McBride is a man. Appreciate @Rep_Clyde for acknowledging this basic biological truth on the House floor," Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois noted in a post.

Miller made such a move in the House last year, saying, "The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes."

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona backed Clyde on Tuesday, declaring in a post, "A biological man can never be a woman, no matter how much makeup he puts on. My friend @Rep_Clyde stands for truth."

"Truth Matters," Rep. Sheri Biggs of South Carolina noted in a post.