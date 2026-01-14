Expand / Collapse search
Politics

House Republican recognizes transgender Dem Sarah McBride as 'the gentleman from Delaware'

'The People’s House recognizes basic biology,' Rep Andrew Clyde said in a post on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Rep Andrew Clyde refers to trans Rep Sarah McBride as 'the gentleman from Delaware' Video

Rep Andrew Clyde refers to trans Rep Sarah McBride as 'the gentleman from Delaware'

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., called Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., who identifies as a transgender woman, "the gentleman from Delaware." (Credit: CSPAN)

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia referred to Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride as "the gentleman from Delaware, Representative McBride" when recognizing the lawmaker to speak in the House on Tuesday.

McBride, who took office last year, identifies as a transgender woman.

"The People’s House recognizes basic biology," Clyde declared in a post on X that features the video clip of his remark.

TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER CHANGES COURSE, CLAIMS ‘RIGHT-WING EFFORT' TO BLAME FOR TRANS BACKLASH

Left: Rep. Andrew Clyde; Right: Rep. Sarah McBride

Left: Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025; Right: Rep. Sarah McBride, a Democrat from Delaware, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to McBride's office.

Other House Republicans expressed their support for their colleague's move.

"Tim 'Sarah' McBride is a man. Appreciate @Rep_Clyde for acknowledging this basic biological truth on the House floor," Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois noted in a post.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN INTRODUCES TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER AS ‘THE GENTLEMAN … MR. MCBRIDE’ FOR FLOOR SPEECH

House Republican introduces transgender lawmaker as 'the gentleman...Mr. McBride' for floor speech Video

Miller made such a move in the House last year, saying, "The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes."

Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona backed Clyde on Tuesday, declaring in a post, "A biological man can never be a woman, no matter how much makeup he puts on. My friend @Rep_Clyde stands for truth."

GOP LAWMAKER EXPLAINS WHY HE CALLED TRANS DEM ‘MR. MCBRIDE’: ‘I DON’T HAVE TO PARTICIPATE IN HIS FANTASY'

Republican refers to trans Rep. Sarah McBride as 'Mr. McBride,' ends hearing after ultimatum from another Dem Video

"Truth Matters," Rep. Sheri Biggs of South Carolina noted in a post.

