GOP lawmaker explains why he called trans Dem 'Mr. McBride': 'I don't have to participate in his fantasy'

After referring to Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware as "Mr. McBride" during a congressional hearing this week, Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said he is not obligated to engage in McBride's "fantasy."

While discussing the issue, Self referred to McBride – who identifies as a transgender woman – using male pronouns.

"Well, Michael, I'm a retired Green Beret. I'm not even sure what all the fuss is about," Self told conservative commentator Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire during an interview.

"I mean, he is allowed to live his life — in fact, I spent 25 years on active duty defending his right to live his life as he chooses. But I don't have to participate in his fantasy," Self said.

Rep. Mary Miller, who referred to McBride as "the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride," when recognizing the lawmaker for a floor speech last month, agreed with Self's sentiments, declaring in a post on X, "Exactly! No one should be forced to go along with the Democrats’ delusions. Thank you, @RepKeithSelf, for your boldness."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also expressed his support for Self's position, tweeting, "#GoodMan."

McBride referred to Self as "Madam chair" during a hearing on Tuesday after Self, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Europe subcommittee, recognized McBride as "the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., halted the hearing over the issue, demanding that Self introduce McBride the "right way."

"You will not continue" the hearing "with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way!" Keating declared.

In response to the ultimatum, Self declared, "This hearing is adjourned."

"No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place," McBride tweeted on Tuesday night.