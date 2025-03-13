Expand / Collapse search
Politics

GOP lawmaker explains why he called trans Dem 'Mr. McBride': 'I don't have to participate in his fantasy'

'Thank you, @RepKeithSelf, for your boldness,' Rep. Mary Miller said on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Republican refers to trans Rep. Sarah McBride as 'Mr. McBride,' ends hearing after ultimatum from another Dem Video

Republican refers to trans Rep. Sarah McBride as 'Mr. McBride,' ends hearing after ultimatum from another Dem

GOP Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee, referred to Rep. Sarah McBride as "Mr. McBride," sparking pushback from Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass. (Credit: House Foreign Affairs Committee Republicans)

After referring to Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware as "Mr. McBride" during a congressional hearing this week, Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, said he is not obligated to engage in McBride's "fantasy."

While discussing the issue, Self referred to McBride – who identifies as a transgender woman – using male pronouns.

"Well, Michael, I'm a retired Green Beret. I'm not even sure what all the fuss is about," Self told conservative commentator Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire during an interview.

GOP LAWMAKER CALLS TRANS DEM ‘MR. MCBRIDE,’ ABRUPTLY ENDS HEARING AFTER ULTIMATUM FROM ANOTHER DEM

Left: Rep. Keith Self in 2023; Right: Rep.-elect Sarah McBride in 2024

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, (left) who called transgender Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride "Mr. McBride," (right) said McBride can live however he wants, but he is not obligated to "participate" in his "fantasy." (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I mean, he is allowed to live his life — in fact, I spent 25 years on active duty defending his right to live his life as he chooses. But I don't have to participate in his fantasy," Self said.

Rep. Mary Miller, who referred to McBride as "the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride," when recognizing the lawmaker for a floor speech last month, agreed with Self's sentiments, declaring in a post on X, "Exactly! No one should be forced to go along with the Democrats’ delusions. Thank you, @RepKeithSelf, for your boldness."

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., also expressed his support for Self's position, tweeting, "#GoodMan."

HOUSE REPUBLICAN INTRODUCES TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER AS ‘THE GENTLEMAN … MR. MCBRIDE’ FOR FLOOR SPEECH

Rep. Sarah McBride

Transgender Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., called Rep. Self "Madam chair" after Self referred to him as a man. (Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

McBride referred to Self as "Madam chair" during a hearing on Tuesday after Self, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee's Europe subcommittee, recognized McBride as "the representative from Delaware, Mr. McBride."

Subcommittee ranking member Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., halted the hearing over the issue, demanding that Self introduce McBride the "right way." 

GOP LAWMAKER SCRAPS WITH DEMOCRAT IN HEARING OVER TRANSGENDER ‘SLUR,' BATHROOM RIGHTS: ‘NOT GOING TO HAVE IT’

Rep. Bill Keating

Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., issued Rep. Self an ultimatum after he referred to McBride as a "mister." (Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"You will not continue" the hearing "with me unless you introduce a duly-elected representative the right way!" Keating declared.

In response to the ultimatum, Self declared, "This hearing is adjourned."

"No matter how I'm treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place," McBride tweeted on Tuesday night.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

