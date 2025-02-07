House Republican introduces transgender lawmaker as 'the gentleman ... Mr. McBride' for floor speech

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., referred to Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del. — who identifies as a transgender woman — as "Mr. McBride."

"The chair recognizes the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride, for five minutes," Miller said in the House chamber on Thursday.

"Thank you, Madam Speaker," McBride replied, before proceeding to deliver a speech.

While McBride did not respond to Miller's comment, when Miller next recognized Rep. Nanette Barragán, D- Calif., to deliver a speech, Barragán began by saying, "Thank you, Mr. Speaker."

Fox News Digital reached out to McBride's office to request a comment from the lawmaker on Friday — a spokesperson pointed to McBride's full floor speech, which is featured in a post on the @Rep_McBride X account.

"This morning, I delivered my first speech on the floor of the house," the Feb. 6 tweet begins.

During the speech, the Democrat declared, "Piece by piece, department by department, the Trump administration is defunding critical federal services, purging employees, consolidating power, and cutting and gutting programs that Delawareans rely on. They are trying to decimate the federal government and sell it for parts to line the pockets of donors at the expense of working people."

"They do not want to make government more efficient. They want to prove that government can't work, by making it not work," McBride asserted.

Miller, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, declared in a post on X that she had "refused to deny biological reality" on the chamber floor.

"President Trump restored biological truth in the federal government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not," the Republican added.