House Republican Nancy Mace moves to remove Ilhan Omar from committees after Kirk assassination remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A House Republican says she plans to file a resolution that aims to strip Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., of her committee assignments after the progressive "Squad" member made "disgraceful" remarks about Charlie Kirk following his assassination last week.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., on Monday posted images of a House resolution on X that calls for Omar’s removal from the Committee on Education and Workforce and the Committee on Budget.

"BREAKING: We’re filing a resolution to strip @Ilhan of her committee assignments after her disgraceful remarks on Charlie Kirk’s assassination," Mace wrote in the post.

The resolution alleged Omar "smeared" Kirk and "implied he was to blame for his own murder" during an interview with progressive news outlet Zeteo. It further accused Omar of having reposted a video on X that "disparaged the character of Charlie Kirk and those mourning his death."

CALIFORNIA STATE SEN. SCOTT WEINER LABELS CHARLIE KIRK ‘A VILE BIGOT WHO' NORMALIZED ‘DEHUMANIZATION’

Mace’s proposed resolution is the latest forceful response from Republicans who have criticized Democrats they view as taking Kirk's death lightly or dismissing it as a product of his conservative activism.

The backlash against Omar began following her Zeteo interview, where she criticized Kirk's past commentary and Republicans' reaction to the shooting. She accused Republicans of taking her words out of context, however, and she called Kirk's death "mortifying."

She told the outlet days after Kirk's assassination that he "was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd," and previously "downplayed slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

Omar then agreed with interviewer Mehdi Hasan, who called those who believe Kirk just wanted to have a civil debate a "complete rewriting of history."

"There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate," Omar said. "There is nothing more effed up, you know, like, than to completely pretend that, you know, his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."

HOUSE REPUBLICANS HONOR CHARLIE KIRK WHILE DEM LEADERS SKIP CAPITOL PRAYER VIGIL

Omar also criticized Republican figures who have been going after Democrats for their rhetoric, adding, "These people are full of s---. And it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness, and have, you know, empathy, which Charlie said, 'No, it shouldn't exist,' because that's a newly created word or something."

"Like, I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they're going through," Omar continued.

Omar has responded to the backlash to her comments in an X post, saying she "disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric" but does not "wish violence on anyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left to hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis," the post read.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind and Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.