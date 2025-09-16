California state Sen. Scott Wiener labels Charlie Kirk 'a vile bigot who' normalized 'dehumanization'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California state Sen. Scott Wiener described Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist assassinated in Utah last week, as "a vile bigot," asserting that Kirk normalized "dehumanization."

"Charlie Kirk did not deserve to die. Also Charlie Kirk was a vile bigot who did immeasurable harm to so many people by normalizing dehumanization. Yes, having debates on college campuses is a good thing. But dehumanizing people — & persuading others to do so — is horrific," Wiener wrote in a Monday post on X.

The RNC Research account on X shared Wiener's post, writing, "This is the ‘tolerant left.’ Absolutely disgusting."

"Pot, meet kettle," Dean Cain declared when sharing Wiener's post.

Last week, Wiener, a Democrat, recognized the need to denounce the assassination, but also asserted that the movement Kirk helped to construct had "brainwashed" people with "poison."

"Multiple things can be true: Political violence is toxic & Kirk’s assassination must be condemned. Kirk was exceptionally talented & helped build a movement. That movement brainwashed many young men with bigoted, violent poison. Condemn his murder, but do not lionize him," Wiener wrote in a September 11 post on X.

The day prior, Wiener had said the slaying was "horrific" and advocated for "basic safeguards" for access to firearms.

"Charlie Kirk’s murder is horrific. Political violence is never the answer. It takes lives & makes our political system toxic & dangerous. We need basic safeguards on accessing guns. No one should have to live in fear of being targeted with gun violence," Wiener wrote.