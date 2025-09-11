Social media erupts over 'Squad' Dem's interview after Charlie Kirk assassination: 'Needs to resign'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on social media are railing against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., over a substack appearance where she criticized conservative commentator Charlie Kirk following his assassination, with some calling for her to be removed from Congress.

"Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) is now ATTACKING and SMEARING Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated," conservative influencer account LibsofTikTok posted on X Thursday. "This is an elected representative. She needs to RESIGN. EVIL."

Red State writer Bonchie wrote on X , "Ilhan Omar going on with Mehdi Hasan so they can both mock Charlie Kirk and lie about his ‘actions’ to justify his assassination is exactly what you’d expect."

"Look at their grins," conservative influencer account End Wokeness posted on X .

CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER THE LATEST IN INCREASING POLITICAL VIOLENCE NATIONWIDE, FROM PA GOVERNOR TO SCOTUS

"Yeah I’ve had it with tolerance for evil," conservative influencer Robby Starbuck posted on X . "Expel Ilhan Omar from Congress and deport her to Somalia. She reportedly committed immigration fraud with her sham marriage to her brother so this shouldn’t be hard to do. I have no tolerance left for this evil."

The clip drew the attention of Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who wrote on X , "@IlhanMN, in the United States of America we have freedom of speech."

Boebert added, "I understand that in Somalia, where you come from and would do well to go back to, this isn’t a thing. In our county, having political disagreements with someone isn’t a reason to justify their execution."

SECRET SERVICE UNDER PRESSURE: WHAT KIRK’S ASSASSINATION MEANS FOR TRUMP’S SECURITY

Fox News Digital reached out to Omar’s office for comment and was directed to a social media post from Omar saying she "disagreed with Charlie Kirk vehemently about his rhetoric" but does not "wish violence on anyone."

"Right-wing accounts trying to spin a false story when I condemned his murder multiple times is fitting for their agenda to villainize the left to hide from the fact that Donald Trump gins up hate on a daily basis."

The interview in question, a Zeteo Town Hall with Mehdi Hasan, began with Omar expressing condolences to Kirk’s family.

"It was really mortifying to hear the news," Omar said when asked about her reaction to the killing. "All I could think about was his wife, his children, that image is going to live forever."

Omar added that her heart "breaks" for those babies before getting into a conversation about Republicans criticizing violence from the left, calling it "disgusting", and then criticizing Kirk and making the comments that infuriated conservatives online.

"But what I do know for sure is that Charlie Kirk was someone who once said, guns save lives after a school shooting," Omar said. "Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police…downplay slavery and what Black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist."

Omar went on to lament that there are a "lot of people who are out there talking" about Kirk "just wanting to have a civil debate" prompting Hasan to interject and call it a "complete rewriting of history."

"Yeah," Omar responded. "There is nothing more effed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so."

Omar then criticized GOP Rep. Nancy Mace and President Trump saying the president has "incited violence against people like me."

"And so, you know, these people are full of sh--, and it’s important for us to call them out, while we feel anger and sadness and have, you know, empathy, which Charlie said it shouldn’t exist because that’s a newly created word or something," Omar said. "Like I have empathy for his kids and his wife and what they’re going through because I do not want that. No one should go through that and we should hold ourselves, I hope, to a higher standard."

Hasan then claimed that the "politicizing is being done by the right" and referred to it as a "problem" that you can’t say "anything negative" about someone when they die."

"I’m happy to not say anything negative and let the family mourn but it’s when everyone else tries to kind of do a whitewashing of who that person was," Hasan continued as Omar nodded along.

The X account for Zeteo News, founded by Hasan, wrote "this is a lie" in response to criticism over Omar's comments, noting that Omar reacted with "sadness" for Kirk's family.

On Friday, authorities announced that they had arrested a suspect , 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson.

President Trump called Kirk's murder a "dark moment" for the United States and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until Sunday evening.