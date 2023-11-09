Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

House may vote on impeaching Mayorkas without a motion to table: source

Fox is told by a senior House Republican leadership source the vote could take place Tuesday

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
close
Secretary Mayorkas gets grilled by Congress Video

Secretary Mayorkas gets grilled by Congress

Fox News chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel reports on Congress members grilling DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the border crisis on ‘Special Report.’

A senior House Republican leadership source says the House will likely hold a vote Tuesday on impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Fox is told to expect a straight up or down vote on a privileged resolution to impeach Mayorkas, which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced Thursday morning.

The source suggested it would be unlikely a motion to table or set the measure aside is introduced. Such a vote could serve as a fig leaf to protect members who make a lot of noise about impeaching Mayorkas but may be unwilling to vote on the record.

JOSH HAWLEY CALLS OUT MAYORKAS FOR HAVING 'NO ANSWERS' ON DHS EMPLOYEE PRAISING HAMAS: 'TOTALLY INEXCUSABLE'

Mayorkas testifying senate

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testified during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building April 18, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

If that’s the case, Mayorkas could be impeached without a hearing or a committee markup.

That would automatically trigger a process that would compel the House to send articles of impeachment for Mayorkas and impeachment managers to the Senate.

That does not necessarily mean there would be a Senate trial. But the Democrat-controlled Senate would have to receive the articles of impeachment from the House.

MAYORKAS CONFIRMS OVER 600,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS EVADED LAW ENFORCEMENT AT SOUTHERN BORDER LAST FISCAL YEAR

Secretary Mayorkas

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified during a Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2023. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Such a turn of events could be extraordinary considering how many Republicans spoke about "process." Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., prevented an effort this spring by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to impeach President Biden. The House extinguished the effort by dispatching the Boebert impeachment gambit of the president to committee.

McCarthy often spoke about handling impeachments "by the book." That involves depositions, hearings and a markup on the articles of impeachment themselves. None of that has happened with Mayorkas.

HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY GOP REPORT ACCUSES MAYORKAS OF CEDING BORDER CONTROL TO CARTELS

congress

A senior House Republican leadership source says the House could vote Tuesday on the possible impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Notably, the House voted to table an effort last week to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., largely because he had not received "due process." The House Ethics Committee had not finished a report on Santos nor held a public hearing. A report on Santos is due by Nov. 17. 

But many lawmakers from both sides opposed expelling Santos out of concern for due process.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke out on Fox about potentially expelling Santos because of "due process."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia

Fox is told the resolution to impeach Secretary Mayorkas is authored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Getty)

But now it’s possible the House could impeach Mayorkas without the usual parliamentary mechanics that come with that special congressional power.

That said, it’s possible the House could reject an effort to impeach Mayorkas. That could be an embarrassment for hardline Republicans who have talked about impeaching Mayorkas for months — yet possibly stumbled when an actual impeachment resolution went to the floor.

Chad Pergram currently serves as a senior congressional correspondent for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in September 2007 and is based out of Washington, D.C.