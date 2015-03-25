House Launches Vote to Pass Senate Bill on Health Care

The House is now voting on the Senate Health Care Bill. This is a 15-minute vote. Vote will probably take at least 20 minutes. Remember, this is the most-key of the three big votes today. If this is passed, the House is now in synch with the Senate. This is the bill that President Obama must sign into law to allow the Senate to start the reconcilation process.

Remember, we will have a short debate after this…on the GOP effort to kill the bill…and then we go back to our final vote series. Four votes.

The Reoncilation resolution (the third of the big three votes) will be the second one in this series).

1) Motion to Concur in the Senate Amendments to H.R. 3590 - Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (Reps. Waxman/Levin/George Miller – Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Education and Labor) –– 15 minutes

10 minutes of debate on the motion to recommit

2) Motion to Recommit H.R. 4872 –– 15 minutes

3) Final Passage of H.R. 4872 - Reconciliation Act of 2010 (Rep. Spratt – Budget) –– 15 minutes

4) H.Res. 1099 - Recognizing the 65th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima (Rep. Braley - Armed Services) Suspension bill – 5 minutes

5) H.Res. 1119 - Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives that all people in the United States should participate in a moment of silence to reflect upon the service and sacrifice of members of the United States Armed Forces both at home and abroad (Rep. Peters - Armed Services) Suspension bill – 5 minutes