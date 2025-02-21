House GOP elections chair makes explosive prediction despite Dems' heavier cashflow

EXCLUSIVE: The chairman of House Republicans' campaign arm is dismissing potential "headwinds" against the GOP in its fight to keep control of the chamber for President Donald Trump's entire second term.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Chair Richard Hudson, R-N.C., expressed confidence Republicans would keep the House in 2026 after the group's Democratic counterpart out-raised the NRCC in the first month of 2025.

"Despite the national narrative and headwinds, House Republicans once again delivered and earned the votes of the American people," Hudson told Fox News Digital of the prior election cycle.

He pledged Republicans would "raise the funds necessary to retain and grow this majority."

SCOOP: KEY CONSERVATIVE CAUCUS DRAWS RED LINE ON HOUSE BUDGET PLAN

"Last cycle, the NRCC used every dollar to maximize turnout, support our candidates, and secure 74.5 million votes cast for a Republican for Congress," Hudson said. "I'm confident in our plan to win again in 2026."

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced earlier this week that it raised over $9 million in the month of January, its best ever total for that month in a non-election year.

"Only one month into the Republican trifecta and it’s clear House Republicans have no plans to lower costs or address issues that matter to everyday Americans, instead choosing to cater to their billionaire benefactors," DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., said in a press release.

"House Democrats will hold House Republicans accountable for their failure to deliver on their campaign promise."

The NRCC raised just under $6 million in the same period, according to financial data viewed by Fox News Digital.

NONCITIZEN VOTER CRACKDOWN LED BY HOUSE GOP AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

It is not uncommon for the minority party in the House or Senate to outraise the party in power, particularly in the months immediately after an election. The national Democratic Party also notably outraised the GOP in the election period from Jan. 2023 through Sept. 2024, according to federal election data.

The DCCC outraised the NRCC by roughly $78 million in that period.

Despite that, Republicans kept the House and flipped control of the White House and Senate.

Political history dictates that the trifecta will not hold for long – the first midterm after the White House changes hands traditionally sees a political backlash against the president's party, particularly if they held Congress for their first two years.

However, Hudson told Fox News Digital that he sees Republicans breaking that trend in an interview during the annual House GOP retreat in Miami late last month.

Trump is in his second term, and Hudson argued that the 2024 presidential race was a referendum between two clear White House records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He has a mandate that I think is unique in history. And so this isn't a first-term president going into his first midterm. I mean, this is someone the American people know, and they've chosen," Hudson said.

He also pointed out that Democrats will be defending 13 lawmakers whose districts Trump won, while Republicans only had to hold onto three seats that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

"The battlefield out there for us going into 2026 favors Republicans," Hudson said.

An internal GOP memo shared with Fox News Digital shows the NRCC nearly doubled its grassroots fundraising from $1.7 million in January 2023 to $3.2 million in January 2025.

"Comparing January 2025 to previous cycles, the NRCC is in the top half for fundraising and the bottom half for spending," the memo said.