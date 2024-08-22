House GOP demands elite universities counteract 'dangerous' anti-Israel protests in the fall semester

EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans are spearheading efforts to demand elite universities counteract the threat of anti-Israel protests on campuses in the upcoming fall semester, amid their ongoing investigation into a "disturbing pattern of antisemitic activity" on campuses.

The House Ways and Means and the Education and the Workforce committees sent a letter to 10 high-profile colleges on Thursday, asking the universities to provide details on what measures they will be taking to protect Jewish students next semester and prevent antisemitic unrest similar to that of the spring semester.

"Refusals to impose basic discipline, hold bad actors accountable, and restore order on campus in the face of disruptions, violence, and hate will make life worse for all students, including Jewish students," the letter read.

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the Ways and Means Committee, charged that some colleges, such as Columbia University – which canceled its spring commencement ceremony amid protests – did not discipline anti-Israel agitators on its campus.

"The Ways and Means Committee has broad jurisdiction over the U.S. tax-code and the generous tax benefits American universities enjoy," Smith said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "In recent weeks, we have learned institutions like Columbia University have grossly mishandled disruptions on campus and refused to expel or discipline a single student who took over and occupied a campus building. That is unacceptable."

The committees have been leading an investigation into antisemitism on college campuses since April that they say has "uncovered a deeply worrisome, systemic culture of antisemitism at a large number of elite American universities across the country."

Pointing to the hundreds of anti-Israel agitators who recently protested and burned the American flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's joint-address to Congress, the letter emphasized that the threat of similar coordinated events on college campuses by these groups remains high.

"The problem of antisemitic harassment, disruption, and violence has not been resolved. Based on the evidence available, these disruptions are likely to return to campuses this fall and you must be prepared to act," they wrote.

"Without severe disciplinary action and clear, enforced campus policies designed to prevent harassment and intimidation, these elite institutions are giving radical students and organizations the greenlight to continue taking our higher education system hostage and creating a campus environment unsafe for Jewish students. University administrators should take this as a warning to right the ship."

The members of Congress also highlighted the implications such protests have on student's safety and ability to receive an education.

Recipients of the letter included Barnard College, the University of California Berkeley, Columbia University, Cornell University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, the University of Pennsylvania, Rutgers University, and the University of California Los Angeles.

Reached by Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the University of Pennsylvania declined to comment.

"Columbia is committed to combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination and taking sustained, concrete action toward a campus where everyone in our community can thrive. We have been working diligently to review and enhance our policies ahead of the fall semester and we are reviewing the letter," a Columbia spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement in response to the letter.

Cornell University said that they "have received the letter and will respond to the Committees’ questions."

Similarly, Rutgers told Fox that "the university received the letter and will respond directly to the House Ways and Means Committee and Education and Workforce Committee."

"Rutgers stands against hate in all its pernicious forms," the university said in a statement to Fox. "The university strives to be a safe and supportive environment for all our students, faculty, and staff. We reject absolutely intolerance based on religion, national origin, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ability, or political views."

Efforts to reach Barnard College, the University of California Berkeley, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northwestern University, and the University of California Los Angeles were unsuccessful.

Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said that "Jewish students have a right to a safe learning environment, and without a plan, they’ll be forced into the same hostile and dangerous situation they left last semester."

"Universities should have spent every possible minute of their summer 'break' making sure that those responsible for the chaos last semester don’t return and that they have a plan in place to handle potential violence going forward," Foxx said in a statement. "If they didn’t, they owe their students answers."

The letter asked the universities to share what new policies and disciplinary procedures are in place to deter protests on the campus this fall.