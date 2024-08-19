'Putrid' DNC antisemitism denounced by counterprotester who says Dems have 'lost the Jew vote': 'We're done'

CHICAGO - A counter-protester outside the anti-Israel march on the Democratic National Convention told Fox News Digital the event represented "Jew hatred" and that the message will push Jewish voters to support former President Trump in November.



"It is putrid Jew hatred under the guise of a political movement," Anna Steinberg, Director of Israel365, told Fox News Digital on the perimeter of Chicago’s Union Park as anti-Israel protesters were gathering before their march on the DNC on Monday.

Steinberg, a Ukrainian Jewish refugee, told Fox News Digital that she believes the Democratic Party’s position on the war in Gaza will lead to a massive shift in Jewish voters backing Trump.

"I think the Democratic Party has lost the Jews," Steinberg said. "I think we’re gone. I think we’re gone. 80% of Jews stayed in Egypt. 80% of Jews supported Obama. We are not voting for the Democrats anymore. We are not. We are done. We are not that stupid. We have broken that trauma cycle. We are done."

JOSH SHAPIRO DENIES ANTISEMITISM PLAYED ROLE IN HARRIS' VP PICK

Recent polling in deep blue New York state suggests that Trump has taken the lead against VP Kamala Harris when it comes to Jewish voters which Steinberg told Fox News Digital is a sentiment she has seen first hand.

"More people than I ever thought in my life, Jews have historically voted Democrat…all voted Democrat, they were part of the Democratic Party, they are now voting for Trump," Steinberg said. "Vocally voting for Trump. Thank God. We’ve woken them up."

HARRIS MEETING WITH ANTI-ISRAEL 'UNCOMMITTED' MOVEMENT OPENS SPECULATION ABOUT ARMS EMBARGO

Steinberg continued," It only took October 7th, 12,000 innocent babies, men, and women for us to realize the predicament we are in and we are finally voting for the party that has our back. The Republican Party and President Donald J. Trump."

Jewish voters have traditionally supported Democratic candidates for decades. According to an analysis by the American Enterprise Institute, Jewish voters have on average supported Democrats over Republicans by a margin of 71% to 26% since 1968.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jewish voters supported Biden over Trump 68% to 30% in 2020, while in 2016 the same group chose Clinton over Trump by a margin of 71% to 26%.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report.