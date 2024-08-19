Expand / Collapse search
'Putrid' DNC antisemitism denounced by counterprotester who says Dems have 'lost the Jew vote': 'We're done'

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters descended upon the Democratic National Convention on Monday

By Andrew Mark Miller , Emma Colton Fox News
Published
Pro-Israel counter protesters show up at the Democratic National Convention Video

Pro-Israel counter protesters show up at the Democratic National Convention

"Democrats have lost the Jewish vote!": Pro-Israel counter protesters show up at the Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO - A counter-protester outside the anti-Israel march on the Democratic National Convention told Fox News Digital the event represented "Jew hatred" and that the message will push Jewish voters to support former President Trump in November.

"It is putrid Jew hatred under the guise of a political movement," Anna Steinberg, Director of Israel365, told Fox News Digital on the perimeter of Chicago’s Union Park as anti-Israel protesters were gathering before their march on the DNC on Monday.

Steinberg, a Ukrainian Jewish refugee, told Fox News Digital that she believes the Democratic Party’s position on the war in Gaza will lead to a massive shift in Jewish voters backing Trump.

"I think the Democratic Party has lost the Jews," Steinberg said. "I think we’re gone. I think we’re gone. 80% of Jews stayed in Egypt. 80% of Jews supported Obama. We are not voting for the Democrats anymore. We are not. We are done. We are not that stupid. We have broken that trauma cycle. We are done."

JOSH SHAPIRO DENIES ANTISEMITISM PLAYED ROLE IN HARRIS' VP PICK

Anna Steinberg, left; Donald Trump, right

Pro-Israel activist Anna Steinberg told Fox News Digital that Democrats have "lost" the Jewish vote (Fox News Digital)

Recent polling in deep blue New York state suggests that Trump has taken the lead against VP Kamala Harris when it comes to Jewish voters which Steinberg told Fox News Digital is a sentiment she has seen first hand.

"More people than I ever thought in my life, Jews have historically voted Democrat…all voted Democrat, they were part of the Democratic Party, they are now voting for Trump," Steinberg said. "Vocally voting for Trump. Thank God. We’ve woken them up."

HARRIS MEETING WITH ANTI-ISRAEL 'UNCOMMITTED' MOVEMENT OPENS SPECULATION ABOUT ARMS EMBARGO

Chicago riot cops scuffle with demonstrators outside DNC

Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during the rally "March on the DNC" on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024.  (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)

Steinberg continued," It only took October 7th, 12,000 innocent babies, men, and women for us to realize the predicament we are in and we are finally voting for the party that has our back. The Republican Party and President Donald J. Trump."

Jewish voters have traditionally supported Democratic candidates for decades. According to an analysis by the American Enterprise Institute, Jewish voters have on average supported Democrats over Republicans by a margin of 71% to 26% since 1968.

March on the DNC rally protesters seen from the air

Aerial view of protestors take part in the March on the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, Friday, August 19 2024. Pro-Hamas demonstrators have descended on the Windy City to protest the US Government's handling of the conflict in the Middle East. (Fox News Digital)

Jewish voters supported Biden over Trump 68% to 30% in 2020, while in 2016 the same group chose Clinton over Trump by a margin of 71% to 26%.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report.

