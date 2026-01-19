House Democrats move to block Trump's Greenland 'boondoggle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of House Democrats is moving to block President Donald Trump from acquiring Greenland in direct defiance of one of the commander in chief's main foreign policy goals.

Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced late Sunday that he introduced a bill to prevent Trump from using federal dollars to buy Greenland.

The legislation already has more than 20 House Democratic co-sponsors and is likely to get more as the week progresses.

"Greenland is not for sale, no matter what Trump says. That's why I led 21 [House Democrats] in introducing the NO NATO for Purchase Act to make sure your taxpayer dollars aren't spent on Trump's next property boondoggle," Amo wrote on X.

A publicly available summary of his bill stated its purpose as "to prohibit actions or expenditure of funds to purchase a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member country or NATO-protected territory."

It comes as Trump and his allies continue to insist that getting Greenland under U.S. rule is critical to enhancing national security.

Trump has pushed to acquire Greenland, a territory of Denmark, since his first White House term.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with officials from Greenland and Denmark last week, but it appears that little progress has been made on either side.

"The discussions focused on how to ensure the long-term security in Greenland. And here, our perspectives continue to differ, I must say. The president has made his view clear. And we have a different position," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters afterward.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — consisting mainly of Democrats — embarked on a congressional delegation trip to Denmark over the weekend to meet with officials there.

Trump himself posted on Truth Social on Sunday night, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

The Trump administration has made clear that it hopes to purchase Greenland from Denmark, but the president himself has not ruled out using military force either.

The idea of a military invasion of Greenland has rattled lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with foreign relations hawks arguing it would be a violation of NATO's Article V by one of the organization's own leading members.

House Democrats' bill is not likely to be taken up by the House, however, nor would it be likely to pass if it were.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response to the legislation.