Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

House Of Representatives

House Democrats move to block Trump's Greenland 'boondoggle'

Rep Gabe Amo says his bill would prevent Trump from using federal dollars to buy Greenland

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Trump doubles down on Greenland acquisition: 'Now it is time' Video

Trump doubles down on Greenland acquisition: 'Now it is time'

Alex Gray, a former NSC chief of staff under Trump, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss his take on European resistance to the president's push to acquire Greenland and the latest on unrest in Iran.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A group of House Democrats is moving to block President Donald Trump from acquiring Greenland in direct defiance of one of the commander in chief's main foreign policy goals.

Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., announced late Sunday that he introduced a bill to prevent Trump from using federal dollars to buy Greenland.

The legislation already has more than 20 House Democratic co-sponsors and is likely to get more as the week progresses.

TRUMP'S GREENLAND TAKEOVER WOULD LIKELY ENTAIL ENORMOUS PRICE TAG: REPORT

A split image of President Donald Trump pointing and the coast of Greenland

A new House GOP-led bill would authorize President Donald Trump to acquire Greenland and put it on the path to becoming the 51st U.S. state. (Alex Wong/Getty Images; Juliette Pavy/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Greenland is not for sale, no matter what Trump says. That's why I led 21 [House Democrats] in introducing the NO NATO for Purchase Act to make sure your taxpayer dollars aren't spent on Trump's next property boondoggle," Amo wrote on X.

A publicly available summary of his bill stated its purpose as "to prohibit actions or expenditure of funds to purchase a North Atlantic Treaty Organization member country or NATO-protected territory."

It comes as Trump and his allies continue to insist that getting Greenland under U.S. rule is critical to enhancing national security.

Trump has pushed to acquire Greenland, a territory of Denmark, since his first White House term.

GREENLAND'S PRIME MINISTER SAYS 'WE CHOOSE DENMARK' OVER THE US

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speak to reporters at a podium.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt speak to the media at the Danish Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 14, 2026. (Andrew Leyden/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with officials from Greenland and Denmark last week, but it appears that little progress has been made on either side.

"The discussions focused on how to ensure the long-term security in Greenland. And here, our perspectives continue to differ, I must say. The president has made his view clear. And we have a different position," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters afterward.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of lawmakers — consisting mainly of Democrats — embarked on a congressional delegation trip to Denmark over the weekend to meet with officials there.

Trump himself posted on Truth Social on Sunday night, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

TRUMP'S GREENLAND PUSH ESCALATES AS GOP LAWMAKER MOVES TO MAKE IT AMERICA'S 51ST STATE

Young demonstrators hold protest signs outside the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk to oppose foreign control of Greenland.

Young people carry placards reading "Greenland is not for sale!" during a large protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to acquire Greenland, near the U.S. Consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 17, 2026. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has made clear that it hopes to purchase Greenland from Denmark, but the president himself has not ruled out using military force either.

The idea of a military invasion of Greenland has rattled lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, with foreign relations hawks arguing it would be a violation of NATO's Article V by one of the organization's own leading members.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

House Democrats' bill is not likely to be taken up by the House, however, nor would it be likely to pass if it were.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response to the legislation.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue