US congressional delegation visits Denmark amid backlash over Trump's push to acquire Greenland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bipartisan, bicameral group of U.S. lawmakers set off to Denmark to reassure the NATO ally amid President Donald Trump's push for a takeover of Greenland.

The group was mostly made of Democrats, but included two Republicans: Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Murkowski, Tillis, Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., were among those who traveled to Europe for meetings with Danish and Greenlandic officials. Some members of the delegation are expected to go to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week.

"The trip will highlight bipartisan support for our allies in the Kingdom of Denmark and discuss how to deepen this partnership in line with our shared principles of sovereignty and self-determination, and in the face of growing challenges around the world, especially bolstering Arctic security and promoting stronger trade relations between the two countries," a statement Shaheen issued prior to the visit read.

TRUMP AFFIRMS US 'WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR NATO,' WHILE EXPRESSING DOUBTS ABOUT ALLIANCE

Coons, who led the delegation, underscored the lawmakers' desire to "reaffirm Congress' commitment" to Denmark, calling it one of the U.S.'s "oldest, strongest NATO allies."

"A great day leading our bipartisan delegation to Copenhagen meeting with Danish and Greenlandic officials to reaffirm Congress' commitment to one of our oldest, strongest NATO allies. In an increasingly unstable world In which our adversaries are cooperating, our alliances are more important than ever," he wrote in a post on X.

The visit comes as Trump's renewed push for the U.S. to takeover Greenland continues to draw criticism from both sides of the aisle and some of America's allies.

"That rhetoric doesn’t just undermine our bilateral relationship, it undermines the NATO alliance at a time when our adversaries seek to benefit from division," Shaheen said during a speech at the University of Copenhagen.

TRUMP'S GREENLAND TAKEOVER WOULD LIKELY ENTAIL ENORMOUS PRICE TAG: REPORT

The trip began before Trump announced on Saturday planned tariffs for Denmark and several European nations in a bid to force a deal for the U.S. purchase of Greenland.

While the lawmakers were visiting, Denmark saw massive protests of crowds voicing their opposition to the U.S. taking the semiautonomous Danish territory. Thousands gathered across the country to show their solidarity with Greenland. The crowds chanted "Greenland is not for sale" and held banners with slogans such as "Hands off Greenland," according to Reuters.

"I am very grateful for the huge support we as Greenlanders receive... we are also sending a message to the world that you all must wake up," Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, an organization for Greenlanders in Denmark, told Reuters.

"Greenland and the Greenlanders have involuntarily become the front in the fight for democracy and human rights," she added.

TRUMP EYES ACTION ON GREENLAND, SETTING UP WHITE HOUSE FACE-OFF WITH DENMARK

Trump has insisted that the U.S. needs Greenland for purposes of national security, saying that Russia and China were eyeing the island.

During her speech at the University of Copenhagen, Shaheen argued that Trump's approach is unnecessary, saying the U.S. already has pathways to secure its interests in the Arctic.

"Anything the president might want — whether it is U.S. bases to defend against Arctic threats or critical minerals deals — the leaders of Denmark and Greenland have made clear they are happy to partner with us. So, the threats are not only unnecessary, they are also counterproductive, and they risk undermining the broader NATO Alliance in the process," Shaheen added.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, U.S. ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker pushed back against growing European backlash over Washington’s focus on Greenland after France announced new military exercises with Denmark, saying Arctic security is a core American defense interest and that Europe "has a tendency to overreact."

Americans appear divided on the idea, however, with 86% of voters nationwide saying they would oppose military action to take over Greenland, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. The survey found that voters opposed any U.S. effort to buy Greenland by a 55%–37% margin, suggesting the idea has yet to gain broad support among American voters.

Fox News Digital's Efrat Lachter and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.