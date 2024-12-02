Expand / Collapse search
Democrats

US Capitol Police arrest House Democrat staff member after finding ammunition in bag

Rep. Joe Morelle's office cooperating with investigation into staff member Michael Hopkins

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a member of a House Democrat’s staff Thursday morning after he allegedly tried to bring ammunition into the Cannon House Office Building.

The office of Rep. Joe Morelle – who represents New York’s 25th Congressional District – told WROC that it is "fully committed to cooperating with the investigation."

"At approximately 8:45 a.m., a House staffer entered the Cannon House Office Building and put his bag through screening. USCP officers noticed what appeared to be ammunition on the x-ray screen," Capitol Police told Fox News in a statement. 

"After a hand search of the bag, officers found four ammunition magazines and eleven rounds of ammunition. The staffer told the officers that he forgot the ammunition was in the bag," the statement continued.

Rep. Joe Morelle

Rep. Joe Morelle speaks during a House Administration Committee hearing in March 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Capitol Police say Michael Hopkins, 38, is now facing charges for unlawful possession of ammunition, including one charge for possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Morelle's office said Monday morning that it was gathering more information about the arrest.

Rep. Joe Morelle during Trump impeachment hearing

Rep. Joe Morelle interviews witnesses during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Trump, on Dec. 17. 2019. (Jason Andrew/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

"As Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration, Congressman Morelle is devoted to ensuring a safe and secure workplace for all," their statement added.

Morelle’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

U.S. Capitol Police Badge and uniform

The U.S. Capitol Police took the staff member into custody on Monday morning. (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

Morelle’s district includes the city of Rochester. 

