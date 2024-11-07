Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

House Democrat says the party needs to get past 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Democrats are trying to figure out how to approach Trump’s second White House term

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
'The Free Press' editor Bari Weiss reacted to President-elect Donald Trump's gains with minority voters during 'America's Newsroom' and how she believes Democrats can win in future elections despite Kamala Harris' loss.

A House Democrat is arguing that their party needs to get past "this idea they call 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'" as President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for another term in the White House. 

The lawmaker, speaking to Axios about how Democrats should approach Trump’s second term, suggested they ought to "pick and choose" their battles this time around. 

"Democrats just literally attacked everything he did. We could never agree with anything, never give him credit for anything, could never say, 'Well actually securing the border is a good idea, I just disagree with how he's doing it,'" the House Democrat was quoted as saying in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ election loss. 

The discussion about Democrats reworking their strategy for Trump comes as they have been weighing in on what they believe went wrong for Harris, ranging from her choice of Tim Walz as running mate to select comments she made on national television while campaigning. 

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP, ALLIES EYE TRANSITION PROCESS TO WHITE HOUSE 

Trump points

President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Mark Penn, a former Clinton adviser who is a Fox News contributor, wrote among his "lessons of the election" that "America is a center right country at heart." 

"Only 25 percent are liberal and the other 75 percent won’t be ruled by the 25," he posted on X early Thursday. "Campaigns are about issues and serious proposals and positions and you can’t avoid having them." 

TOP PHILADELPHIA DEMOCRAT TORCHES HARRIS CAMP AS DEMOCRAT BLAME GAME INTENSIFIES 

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on Wednesday, Nov. 6. (AP/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"Voters don’t listen to Hollywood celebrities when it comes to voting," Penn continued. "Most voters see Hollywood as great for entertaining but as far removed from their concerns when it comes to voting." 

In the waning days of Harris’ campaign, she had brought out celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen and Eminem in an attempt to appeal to swing state voters. 

U.S. Capitol building

A view of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on Nov. 4. A House Democrat tells Axios that their party should "pick and choose" their battles against Trump. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Identity politics is ultimately losing politics as voters care more about issues not identity when living their lives," Penn also said. "And finally, Joe Biden should never have run for re-election." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

