House Democrat says the party needs to get past 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

A House Democrat is arguing that their party needs to get past "this idea they call 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'" as President-elect Donald Trump is gearing up for another term in the White House.

The lawmaker, speaking to Axios about how Democrats should approach Trump’s second term, suggested they ought to "pick and choose" their battles this time around.

"Democrats just literally attacked everything he did. We could never agree with anything, never give him credit for anything, could never say, 'Well actually securing the border is a good idea, I just disagree with how he's doing it,'" the House Democrat was quoted as saying in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ election loss.

The discussion about Democrats reworking their strategy for Trump comes as they have been weighing in on what they believe went wrong for Harris, ranging from her choice of Tim Walz as running mate to select comments she made on national television while campaigning.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP, ALLIES EYE TRANSITION PROCESS TO WHITE HOUSE

Mark Penn, a former Clinton adviser who is a Fox News contributor, wrote among his "lessons of the election" that "America is a center right country at heart."

"Only 25 percent are liberal and the other 75 percent won’t be ruled by the 25," he posted on X early Thursday. "Campaigns are about issues and serious proposals and positions and you can’t avoid having them."

TOP PHILADELPHIA DEMOCRAT TORCHES HARRIS CAMP AS DEMOCRAT BLAME GAME INTENSIFIES

"Voters don’t listen to Hollywood celebrities when it comes to voting," Penn continued. "Most voters see Hollywood as great for entertaining but as far removed from their concerns when it comes to voting."

In the waning days of Harris’ campaign, she had brought out celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen and Eminem in an attempt to appeal to swing state voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Identity politics is ultimately losing politics as voters care more about issues not identity when living their lives," Penn also said. "And finally, Joe Biden should never have run for re-election."