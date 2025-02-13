House Dem fumes over Musk's DOGE crackdown during fiery interview: 'I'm pissed'

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts blasted Elon Musk on Wednesday and argued that his DOGE efforts are undermining the "values" of the United States, and promised to "fight" against them.

"Elon Musk has probably never stepped into a public school, his kids will get private tutors, he doesn’t understand it, he has no idea what this is all about," McGovern, who represents the 2nd Congressional District of Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital after a rally against DOGE cuts to the Department of Education.

"Our teachers do an incredible job. They deserve to be respected. The Department of Education is more than just a line item," he continued. "It represents real people, and it represents our future. And so, yeah, I'm pissed."

McGovern explained that "not a single" Democrat protesting is upset about cutting fraud or waste, but said that education is not the place to start.

"I use colorful language because I can't believe we're at this moment, and I'm really pissed at my Republican colleagues who are sitting there twiddling their thumbs, afraid to say anything because they're afraid they might get a primary challenge," the House Democrat continued. "But you know what? Being in Congress is about helping people, not screwing people. And it's about time they grew a backbone and came out here and joined us and pushed back against this nonsense."

McGovern argued that the Department of Education is "not a line item" and that it "represents real people" who could lose important funding for their children in schools.

"I'd like to start with the Department of Defense first, McGovern said, "where I can tell you there's tons and tons of waste. They've never been audited successfully. All these other departments and agencies have been audited. But here's the deal. This is not about rooting out fraud, waste, or abuse. This is about them shutting down important agencies of departments so they can have money to give billionaires and big corporations a tax break, and I'm just sick and tired of the well-off and the well-connected to this country, getting whatever the hell they want while everybody else gets screwed. We can't stand for that."

"I mean, when is the last time Musk ever walked into a public school?" McGovern said. "When's the last time you walked into a supermarket? When's the last time he actually talked to, like, real people? And as far as this DOGE thing, I don't even know what kind of clearances Musk has or the young minions that he has around him."

"I don't know what kind of clearances they have going through all this stuff. But we should be worried. They're undermining our democracy here. They're undermining, you know, our values. And as I said, if they want to fight, I’ll give them a goddamn fight. We're ready for this fight."

When asked whether he wants Musk to answer questions before Congress, McGovern said he'd like to see the Tesla and Space X CEO testify under oath.

"I do, I want him to come before Congress. I want them to be sworn in. So he can't lie. I mean, I saw that press conference, and It was the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my life. I mean, these guys, this is. You can't make this stuff up."

DOGE's spending cuts have drawn the ire of numerous Democrats in recent weeks prompting rallies where lawmakers have pledged to fight Musk's efforts.

The Department of Education, which Trump pledged to eliminate when he was on the campaign trail, has been a particularly heated subject, and Trump recently suggested that he still intends to get rid of it and send education decisions to the states.