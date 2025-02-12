California Democrat says party needs to 'bring actual weapons' in the 'fight for democracy' against Elon Musk

California Rep. Robert Garcia said the Democratic Party now needs to "bring actual weapons" in the "fight for democracy."

Garcia went viral on Wednesday after mocking Tesla CEO and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk during the first House DOGE subcommittee hearing.

Garcia, who is a member of the subcommittee, displayed a large picture of Musk, referring to it as a "d--- pic."

'THE VIEW' HOST ECHOES DEMOCRATIC CALLS FOR ANTI-TRUMP FORCES TO TAKE TO THE STREETS

In the follow-up to the hearing, Garcia defended his words on "CNN News Central" by saying Americans want him to go further.

"I think [Musk is] also harming the American public in an enormous way," Garcia said. "And what I think is really important and what the American public want is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy, for the future of this country."

Garcia also bluntly stood by his stunt when asked how effective it could be.

"Do you think that calling Elon Musk a d--- is effective messaging for confronting what is a potentially irreversible transformation of the U.S. Government?" CNN host Brianna Keilar asked.

"Well, he is a d---," Garcia replied.

Some congressional Democrats have been using increasingly violent rhetoric to protest President Donald Trump and Musk.

During a Baltimore rally on Monday, Maryland Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume pushed the idea of a "street fight" against DOGE.

"This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand," Mfume said.

In January, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also called for Democrats to fight Trump’s agenda "in the streets."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Right now, we're going to keep focus on the need to look out for everyday New Yorkers and everyday Americans who are under assault by an extreme MAGA Republican agenda that is trying to cut taxes for billionaires, donors, and wealthy corporations and then stick New Yorkers and working-class Americans across the country with the bill," Jeffries said. "That's not acceptable. We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We're going to fight it in the streets."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP