'DOGE boys': Dems fume over spending cut spree at rally outside Trump's next potential target

Democratic lawmakers are fuming over the "DOGE boys" and their recent crackdown on federal spending, holding a rally outside the newly formed cost-cutting department's potential next target: the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has been working with federal agencies to identify and cut wasteful spending. Most recently, the group began probing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for potential fraud — a move that wasn't welcomed by Democratic lawmakers who warned that the SSA could be the next agency on the target list.

On Monday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Ma., Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Ma., and Rep. Sarah Elfreth, D-Ma., gathered for a rally outside the SSA headquarters in Baltimore to criticize DOGE's efforts.

"Every time you hear DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, you just remember it is the department of government evil," said Mfume, a Maryland-based Democrat.

DOGE CANCELS FUNDING FOR FAUCI MUSEUM EXHIBIT

Fox News Digital previously reported that according to Just Facts, a nonprofit research institute, SSA disbursed roughly $2 billion in fraudulent or improper payments in 2022, which it calculated was enough "to pay 89,947 retired workers the average annual old-age benefit of $21,924 for 2023."

Democrats, however, have claimed that Americans' Social Security benefits could be targeted.

ELON MUSK EMBRACES X PLATFORM AS KEY TOOL IN DOGE TRANSPARENCY AMID ONSLAUGHT OF ATTACKS FROM DEMS

"We have one simple message, which is: Elon Musk, keep your hands off our Social Security," Van Hollen told the crowd.

"Over the last 21 days, we have seen Elon Musk conducting illegal raids on federal agencies with his DOGE crew," the senator said. "This is a recipe for corruption by the DOGE boys."

Sen. Angela Alsobrooks, D-Ma., speaking during the rally, claimed that "the intention of this administration is to make us feel demoralized, to make many of us feel frightened, to incite fear, to silence people."

Many of DOGE's targets have ranged from canceling a number of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at federal agencies to consolidating duplicative agencies and programs.

DOGE, as of the end of January, said that it was saving the federal government $1 billion a day, mostly by "stopping the hiring of people into unnecessary positions, deletion of DEI and stopping improper payments to foreign organizations, all consistent with the President's Executive Orders."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The efforts have been widely rejected by Democratic lawmakers, who have been gathering outside government agency headquarters in protest of the DOGE agenda.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller and Eric Revell contributed to this report.