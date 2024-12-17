House AI task force says 'unreasonable' to expect immediate congressional action on AI in 250-page report

The House task force on artificial intelligence (AI) is urging the U.S. government to aim for "a flexible sectoral regulatory framework" for the technology in a nearly 300-page report released Tuesday morning.

The report held up a light-touch approach to regulation, as well as "a thriving innovation ecosystem" as pillars that help keep the U.S. a leader in AI. "If maintained, these strengths will help our country remain the world’s undisputed leader in the responsible design, development, and deployment of AI," the report read.

The task force is led by California Reps. Jay Obernolte, a Republican, and Ted Lieu, a Democrat, and was commissioned by House leaders as Congress scrambles to get ahead of rapidly advancing AI technology. However, the new report cautioned lawmakers to remain fluid to keep up with AI’s evolving nature while making several recommendations on how to approach a "carefully designed, durable policy framework."

"It is unreasonable to expect Congress to enact legislation this year that could serve as its last word on AI policy," the report read. "Policy will likely need to adapt and evolve in tandem with advances in AI."

The task force also encouraged existing "sector-specific regulators within federal agencies" to "use their existing authority to respond to AI use within their individual domains of expertise and the context of the AI’s use." While encouraging innovation, however, the report also cautions AI regulators to "focus on human impact and human freedom," keeping people at the center of their decision-making.

More specific recommendations on government use encourage federal offices to use AI to streamline administration and other everyday tasks – but urge them to "be wary of algorithm-informed decision-making." It also called for more transparency in government use of AI and the adoption of standards for government AI use. The report also acknowledged the harm AI poses to society, particularly in the arena of civil rights.

"Improper use of AI can violate laws and deprive Americans of our most important rights," the report read. "Understanding the possible flaws and shortcomings of AI models can mitigate potentially harmful uses of AI."

It called on the government to explore guardrails for mitigating flaws in decision-making involving AI, and for agencies to be prepared to identify and protect against "discriminatory decision-making." The task force also encouraged more education on AI literacy in kindergarten through high school to prepare American youth for a world where AI permeates nearly every facet of society. For young adults, it called for the government to help facilitate public-private partnerships in the AI jobs sector.

Other recommendations touched on the realms of health care, data privacy, and national security – a testament to AI’s ubiquity.

"While the House AI Task Force has engaged in a robust process of interviews, meetings, and stakeholder roundtables, many issues of significant relevance to AI were not fully explored by the Task Force or this report. The House AI Task Force encourages members, committees of jurisdiction, and future congresses to continue to investigate opportunities and challenges related to AI," the closing pages read.

Among those issues are export controls, election integrity, law enforcement, and transportation.