Home of Trump attorney Michael van der Veen vandalized

The Philadelphia home of Trump defense attorney Michael van der Veen was vandalized Friday night.

His wife discovered the word "traitor" spray-painted in red on the couple's driveway with a red arrow pointed at their house.

"My home was attacked," van der Veen said on Fox News Saturday. "To answer your question, my entire family, my business, my law firm are under siege right now. I don't really want to go into that, though."

The van der Veens have since hired private security for their home.

Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department told Fox News that several patrols have driven by the home today and haven't noted any disturbances.

No arrests have been made and there are currently no suspects in the case.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that protesters also gathered outside van der Veen's office, chanting, "When van der Veen lies, what do you do? Convict. Convict."

Bruce Castor, another one of Trump's defense attorneys, said his home was also vandalized in some way.

"It’s been very unsettling. Mr. van der Veen’s house was vandalized last night," Castor said on Fox News Saturday. "My house was the subject of unrest. These people are lawyers and they expect to do their jobs without having fear for their personal safety."

The homes of some Congressional leaders have also been vandalized recently.

The Louisville home of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was vandalized last month with graffiti that read "WERES MY MONEY," and "MITCH KILLS THE POOR."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was also vandalized last month. Someone spray-painted on her garage door: "Cancel Rent? We want everything!"

Fake blood and a pig's head was also left near her home.

