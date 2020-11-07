Hillary Clinton lauds Biden's projected victory as 'repudiation of Trump'

Hillary Clinton celebrated the projected victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Trump as a "repudiation" of the incumbent and a "new page" for America.

"The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president," she tweeted, shortly after the Fox News Decision Desk projected that Biden had defeated Trump by clinching the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and Nevada.

"It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America," Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, wrote. "Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together."

Clinton lost the 2016 election to Trump after she won the popular vote by close to 3 million votes, but ultimately failed to secure the necessary 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. Trump won 306 electoral votes four years ago after he beat Clinton in key battleground states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida and Ohio.

But Fox News projected that Biden flipped a majority of the states that Trump carried four years ago, including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan -- the so-called "blue wall."

Former President Bill Clinton also chimed in on Twitter, saying the projected victories of Vice Present-elect Kamala Harris and Biden will "bring us all together."

"America has spoken and democracy has won," he tweeted. "Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"

Clinton was absent from the campaign trail in the final days of the presidential race, even as former President Barack Obama ramped up his role as surrogate-in-chief for his former vice president. Although the former secretary of state headlined big-dollar fundraising events, she never joined the cadre of Biden campaign surrogates, which spanned the ideological range of the Democratic Party, crisscrossing the country.

"We're very grateful to have Secretary Clinton's support and extremely appreciative of the work she's done to assist our ticket, from hosting grassroots fundraisers to mobilizing voters in battleground states through virtual events," Mike Gwin, Biden campaign deputy rapid response director, told Fox News at the time.

Clinton revealed at the end of October that she is one of the 538 electors in the Electoral College, serving as one of New York's 29 delegates should the state vote to elect Biden and Harris.

"I'm an elector in New York," she told SiriusXM's "Signal Boost." "I'm sure I'll get to vote for Joe [Biden] and [Harris] in New York. So, that's pretty exciting."