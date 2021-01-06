Hillary Clinton takes victory lap, needles Republicans after Georgia Senate runoffs

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton took a victory lap Wednesday morning, proclaiming a win in both Georgia Senate races though only one race has been called, with the Rev. Raphael Warnock projected to win.

"Congratulations to the new senators from Georgia, and to everyone who organized and voted to get them there. It's a new day," the former first lady and secretary of state wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of Warnock and fellow Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff.

Fox News’ Decision Desk projected Democrat Warnock to win against Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler in the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. Leading by 0.8 percent with 98% of the votes tabulated, Warnock was ahead by 54,595 votes.

The race between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Ossoff was still too close to call, but Ossoff was ahead by over 17,000 votes.

"Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," Clinton tweeted moments later.

Should Ossoff cinch the Senate seat in his race, Congress’ upper chamber will be split 50-50, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would serve as a tie-breaking vote.

Clinton also retweeted a 2016 tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., where the senator said: "If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it."

Even up until the day of the runoff elections, President Trump railed against Georgia’s voting systems. He slammed Republicans in the state such as secretary of state Brad Raffensberger and Gov. Brian Kemp, and filed last-minute lawsuits accusing Georgia of violating the Georgia Elections Code, due process and the electors and elections clauses by ignoring "express directions regarding the collection, handling, processing, canvassing and counting of" mail-in ballots, as well as "improper certification of elections."

As Congress meets to vote to confirm the electoral results that have come in across the states, Clinton offered Republicans a stark ultimatum.

"Republican senators must decide today between upholding 244 years of democracy or going down in history as siding with a delusional con man," she wrote on Twitter. "It shouldn’t be a tough choice."

And as 13 senators and over 100 House representatives promised to contest electoral college results in a number of states, the Georgia Republicans said they would support the president’s challenges to the bitter end.

Georgia certified election results show that Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden won the state’s Nov. 3 election by 11,779 votes.

After repeated attacks on Raffensberger by the president, audio of a phone call between the secretary and Trump was published by The Washington Post.

"All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state," Trump reportedly said.

Trump later added: "So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break."

Clinton earlier this month said that Republicans who continue to "humor" Trump’s election challenges against President-elect Joe Biden "have no spine."

"The election was not close," Clinton tweeted on Dec. 10, 2020. "There was no evidence of fraud. The states have certified the results."

"Yet Trump continues to try to overturn the election at the expense of our democracy. The emperor has no clothes. Republican electeds who continue to humor him have no spines," she added.