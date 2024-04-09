Hillary Clinton faced list of demands from protesters at her alma mater

Hillary Clinton faced a list of radical demands from anti-Israel protesters who denounced her as a "war criminal" during her visit to her alma mater, Wellesly College, this week.

A student-run Instagram page named "WC-against-HRC" posted the list of demands during Clinton's visit this past weekend as protesters shouted at people attending Clinton's talk.

"As we protest, we firmly echo the demands that W alums, [Faculty for Justice in Palestine], and students have been calling on the admin to recognize since November," the group wrote, adding, "Wellesley College admin and HRC have power and influence to meet our demands. The question is: Will they?"

The list of 10 demands range from acknowledging the "ongoing genocide in Gaza," to forcing the college to divest from companies they say are "perpetuating the Israeli occupation of Palestine," and to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League, an organization that tracks antisemitism.

The demands also call for there to be swift and decisive consequences for "every reported incident of hate crimes, harassment, slander, defamation, doxxing, threats or intimidation" specifically made against "Palestinian advocacy."

Clinton had returned to campus to participate in a women-led democracy summit as well as to mark a new college center being named after her.

Local news outlets say angry students also circulated pamphlets around campus saying Clinton is Wellesley's "most beloved war criminal," and arguing that she has "blood on her hands."

School administrators acknowledged the protest but did not condemn it.

"I encourage all who participate in activism to follow the demonstration policy and be mindful of our Code of Student Conduct so that you remain safe for yourself, and for our community," vice president and dean of students Sheilah Shaw Horton said in a statement prior to the protest.

Clinton is no stranger to facing protests during her visits to American universities. Protesters repeatedly interrupted her during an appearance at Columbia University in February, with students calling her a "war criminal."

Saturday's protest comes just days after Clinton chided U.S. voters during an appearance on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked Clinton what she would say to voters who are "upset" that former President Trump and President Biden are the only two choices.

"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices," Clinton responded.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said.