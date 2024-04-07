Hillary Clinton met with student protests during visit to alma mater Wellesley College: 'Blood on her hands'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton faced student protests during a visit to her alma mater, Wellesley College, on Saturday.

Clinton had returned to campus in order to receive the honor of a college building being named after her. Protesters were lined up to harass attendees of a women-led democracy summit on campus that also featured Clinton.

Local news outlets say angry students also circulated pamphlets around campus saying Clinton is Wellesley's "most beloved war criminal," and arguing that she has "blood on her hands."

School administrators acknowledged the protest but did not condemn it.

"I encourage all who participate in activism to follow the demonstration policy and be mindful of our Code of Student Conduct so that you remain safe for yourself, and for our community," vice president and dean of students Sheilah Shaw Horton said in a statement.

Clinton is no stranger to facing protests during her visits to American universities. Protesters repeatedly interrupted her during an appearance at Columbia University in February, with students calling her a "war criminal."

Saturday's protest comes just days after Clinton chided U.S. voters during an appearance on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon asked Clinton what she'd say to voters who are "upset" that former President Trump and President Biden are the only two choices.

"Get over yourself. Those are the two choices," Clinton responded.

"Yeah! I love that," Fallon reacted.

"One is old, and effective, and compassionate, has a heart and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies," Clinton said.

"I don't understand why this is even a hard choice, really. I don't understand it," Clinton continued. "But we have to go through the election and hopefully people will realize what's at stake because it's an existential question. What kind of country we're gonna have, what kind of democracy we can have and people who blow that off are not paying attention because it's not like Trump, his enablers, his empowerers, his allies are not telling us what they want to do. I mean, they're pretty clear about what kind of country they want."