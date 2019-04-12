Hillary Clinton compares ‘Game of Thrones’ to real life political drama

White walkers in the White House?

Hillary Clinton joked Thursday that “Game of Thrones” most closely resembles reality in politics during a speaking engagement with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, at the Beacon Theater in New York.

“Which is closer to the reality of life in politics? Which TV show? The West Wing or Veep?” the moderator asked Clinton. “Probably Game of Thrones”, the former 2016 Democratic presidential candidate said, pausing as the crowd roared in laughter before adding “at least in my experience.”

The HBO series "Game of Thrones" first aired in 2011 and has grown wildly popular over its seven-season span. Fans became hooked on the dramatic tales of royals committing incest, dragons, flawed kings and even zombie armies all vying for power. Its final season begins airing Sunday.

While Clinton’s extensive political career may fall a few dragons short of "Game of Thrones" level controversy, the former Secretary of State addressed other dramas she’s faced in her pursuit of her own Iron Throne, most notably her experience with disgraced WikiLeaks creator Julian Assange.

WikiLeaks was accused of affecting Clinton’s shot at the White House when the organization disseminated information from stolen internal communications at the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign in 2016.

Assange was arrested Thursday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to be extradited to the U.S. where he faces conspiracy charges in stealing military secrets with Chelsea Manning, a former Army intelligence analyst who leaked classified documents to WikiLeaks.

Clinton is, therefore, no stranger to the cutthroat world of politics. the "Game of Thrones" final season, which will have a total of 13 episodes, kicks off Sunday.