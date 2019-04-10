‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington to use Jon Snow statue as a ‘scarecrow’ for his vegetable garden

“Game of Thrones” may be nearing its end, but it appears actor Kit Harington still has a use for Jon Snow — an inanimate version of the popular character, that is.

During an appearance on "Live! With Kelly and Ryan" this week, the 32-year-old actor, who is married to his fellow “Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie, told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about a vegetable garden at their home in the English countryside.

“Do you live in Eden?” joked Ripa.

“I do sometimes feel like that; I feel very lucky. We live in the countryside in England, we wanted to get to a place we could literally live off what we were growing and now we can do that, it’s great,” Harington said in response, noting couple grows tomatoes, multiple types of potatoes, asparagus and red onions, among other crops.

The actor then revealed he kept a prop from the popular HBO show: A statue of himself as Jon Snow.

“I kept a statue from ‘Game of Thrones’ of me … It looks exactly like me,” he said. “That’s going to go in the vegetable patch, and it’s just going to say ‘Game of Thrones’ lines and attach a little speaker to it. ‘Winter is coming.’”

Earlier this week, Harington caused an uproar on social media after fans noticed the actor shaved off his signature facial hair. Many took to Twitter to beg Harington to grow back his beard and mustache, one person even writing, “Kit Harington without a beard is a sin.”