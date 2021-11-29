Pro-Herschel Walker PAC to attack Warnock, give GOP candidate 'air support' as he runs sunny campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-Herschel Walker super PAC aims to attack Sen. Raphael Warnock as the former star University of Georgia halfback himself runs a largely positive campaign in one of the most important races for control of the U.S. Senate in 2022.

"I think you're going to see a significant investment into our organization because we've got the team in place in the organization in place to… define Raphael Warnock as a rubber stamp for Joe Biden's disastrous policy decisions," 34N22 PAC spokesman Steven Lawson told Fox News. Warnock, D-Ga., won a special election runoff in January and is up for reelection to a full term in 2022.

Lawson said the PAC – named for Walker's number when he played at Georgia and the '22 election – will also tout Walker's background as a football player and businessman. 34N22 launched its first digital ad campaign this weekend, which will cost about $85,000 and last just under a month.

MCCONNELL JOINS TRUMP, BACKS HERSCHEL WALKER IN GEORGIA'S 2022 GOP SENATE PRIMARY

Lawson also said Walker plans to keep his campaign positive even as the primaries and general election near in 2022, and that 34N22 aims to take care of some of the political dirty work for him.

"Herschel Walker is running as a uniter, not just for the Republican Party, but for the entire state," Lawson said. "He's running on issues that every Georgian cares about, whether it's, you know, better jobs, better schools, and keeping our communities safe."

A search of Walker's Twitter account notably reveals no tweets mentioning Warnock. Walker mentioned President Biden in one tweet this month, but his account has no other tweets using the president's name this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"34N22 looks forward to providing air support for Herschel Walker's ground game to help deliver a big win for hardworking Georgians in 2022," Lawson said in a separate statement.

There are other candidates in the Republican primary, but Walker, endorsed by both former President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., appears to be emerging as the consensus candidate in the GOP. This came after some concerns about political baggage Walker may carry, including accusations by his ex-wife of being "physically abusive," and reports that he exaggerated his business success.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.