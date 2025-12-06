Hegseth to highlight rebuilding the 'Arsenal of Freedom' in speech at Reagan National Defense Forum

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is preparing to deliver a speech Saturday on rebuilding the "Arsenal of Freedom" at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

Ahead of the keynote address, Hegseth shared a video on X touring facilities in California.

"The era of vendor-locked, prime-dominated, closed architecture, cost plus over. We're going to compete, we're going to move fast, we're going to do open architecture, we're going to innovate, we're going to scale, we're going to do it at cost. Because this is a commitment to a mission," Hegsteh said in the video.

"Whether you're a vet or not who served already, all of you are serving the Department of War, the American people, and the Arsenal of Freedom," Hegseth said. "I need you to understand that yes, we're here for the war fighters who are out there pulling triggers on the behalf of our nation right now. Everybody here's touched someone who serves at some point. But they can't succeed without you."

The secretary told those building the Department of War's arsenal that American troops would not be able to do what's required of them "in far-flung places, in dangerous moments, in the dead of night without the capabilities that you will underwrite for them."

"So, this Arsenal of Freedom is built not just with men and women in camouflage. But it's in folks in civilian clothes all across the country. Who are also putting in the work 24/7, to out-compete, out-innovate and out-manufacture our opponents," Hegseth declared.

Hegseth's speech is set to begin around 2:50 p.m. ET, according to a Reagan National Defense Forum schedule. He will be joined at the event by other leaders from the U.S. military.

"We are rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom," Hegseth wrote on X alongside the video.

The event is being held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

"The Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) brings together leaders from across the political spectrum and key stakeholders in the defense community, including Members of Congress, current and former Administration officials, senior military leadership, industry executives, technology innovators, and thought leaders," the Forum said on its website.

"Their mission is to review and assess policies that strengthen America's national defense in the context of the global threat environment," it added.

Notable speakers at the event so far on Saturday included Russell Vought, the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, Rep. Adam Smith, D- Wash., who is the Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, Emil Michael, the U.S. Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Adm. Samuel Paparo, Commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.