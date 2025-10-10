Hegseth announces new Qatari air force facility in Idaho, following partnership in Gaza peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the Pentagon has agreed to host a new Qatari air force facility in Idaho, saying that the nation has played a "core part" in securing the Gaza peace deal.

"Today, we’re announcing a letter of acceptance in building a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho," Hegseth said.

The facility will train Qatari pilots how to fly F-15 fighter jets.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.