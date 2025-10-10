Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon

Hegseth announces new Qatari air force facility in Idaho, following partnership in Gaza peace deal

Pentagon agrees to host Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at Mountain Home Air Force Base for F-15 pilot training

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced Friday that the Pentagon has agreed to host a new Qatari air force facility in Idaho, saying that the nation has played a "core part" in securing the Gaza peace deal.

"Today, we’re announcing a letter of acceptance in building a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho," Hegseth said.

Hegseth looks at Qatari official after announcing new fighter jets, pilots base in Idaho

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, meets with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., on October 10, 2025.  (REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

The facility will train Qatari pilots how to fly F-15 fighter jets.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

