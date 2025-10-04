Israel’s army will 'advance readiness' for first phase of Trump plan to release hostages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel’s military announced Saturday it will "advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan" for the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

The development comes after Hamas on Friday said it agreed to release all Israeli hostages, dead or alive, as part of President Donald Trump's Gaza peace proposal. Trump later posted a video from the White House Oval Office saying he is still awaiting final word but that he believes he is "very close" to achieving a peace deal.

"The Chief of the General Staff convened a special situation assessment in light of recent developments. In accordance with the directives from the political echelon, the Chief of the General Staff [was] instructed to advance readiness for the implementation of the first phase of the Trump plan for the release of the hostages," Israel Defense Forces posted on X.

"At the same time, it was emphasized that the safety of IDF troops is a top priority and that all IDF capabilities will be allocated to the Southern Command to ensure the protection of the troops," it added. "The Chief of Staff noted that, given the operational sensitivity, all troops must maintain high alertness and vigilance, in addition to reinforcing the need for a rapid response to neutralize any threat."

An official told The Associated Press that Israeli troops have now moved into a defensive-only position inside the Gaza Strip and will not actively strike. The official also said no IDF assets have been taken out of the region.

Last week, Trump unveiled a 20-point peace plan calling for an end to Israel’s military operations, the disarmament of Hamas and the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip under a Palestinian governing body overseen by an international coalition led by the U.S.

"THIS DEAL ALSO SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS! The details of the document are known to the WORLD, and it is a great one for ALL! We will have PEACE in the Middle East one way or the other. The violence and bloodshed will stop," Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.

"RELEASES THE HOSTAGES, ALL OF THEM, INCLUDING THE BODIES OF THOSE THAT ARE DEAD, NOW! An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time. Every Country has signed on!" Trump added. "If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER."

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch and Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.