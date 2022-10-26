Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fetterman's 'scary' performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz v. Fetterman debate

Fetterman 'looked a little scary': Pennsylvania voters chime in on who won Senate debate

Hannah Ray Lambert
By Hannah Ray Lambert , Jon Michael Raasch , Ramiro Vargas | Fox News
Fetterman performance rattles voters: Pennsylvania reacts to Oz-Fetterman debate

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Oz squared off Tuesday during their only debate in the race for Senate. Voters said the winner was clear.

PITTSBURGH – Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are locked in a tight race for U.S. Senate, but voters in Pittsburgh told Fox News one thing was clear: Oz won Tuesday night's debate.

"Clearly, Mehmet Oz displayed a lot more public speaking skills," Jon said.

Ronald commended Dr. Oz for not making "personal attacks" against Fetterman during the debate Oct. 25, 2022.

FETTERMAN STUMBLES DURING DEBATE WHEN QUESTIONED ABOUT FLIP-FLOP ON SUPPORT FOR FRACKING

Oz, a Republican, and Fetterman, a Democrat, addressed a wide range of issues during their first and only debate, including fracking, abortion and crime.

"I think Dr. Oz won," Francine told Fox News. "Fetterman looked a little scary. Sick."

Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, stumbled over several answers during the debate. Afterward, his campaign said the closed captioning system used to assist Fetterman was slow and full of errors. The debate host denied those claims.

Scott liked Oz's direct answers to debate questions, but wasn't sure how he felt about either candidate.

"My honest opinion, I think Pennsylvania is in a bad spot because I don't think either Senator is really good for the state," he said.

