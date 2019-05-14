Harvard Law Prof: Trump has 'horrifying' 'physical and behavioral resemblances' to Hitler

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe on Monday tweeted that while he didn't think President Trump was "becoming" Adolf Hitler, he thought the two shared "physical and behavioral resemblances."

"Horrifying. I’m not saying Trump is becoming Hitler, so don’t bother tweeting the distinctions," he tweeted alongside pictures of Trump and Hitler sharing similar physical gestures.

"But the physical and behavioral resemblances aren’t altogether irrelevant. No prior president even suggests the comparison," he added.

Tribe was retweeting a post from @wvjoe911 who quoted Voltaire, the 18th Century French philosopher, implying that both Hitler and Trump made absurd statements. "Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities," the quote read.

Tribe, who taught a class focusing on Trump's impeachment, has also caught attention for likening Trump's impeachment to shooting him. “If you’re going to shoot him, you have to shoot to kill,” he told CNN in 2018.

He later apologized, saying that he didn't mean that comment literally. "In an otherwise good interview, I made a terrible word choice, saying an impeachment 'bullet' can only be 'shot once' so one must 'shoot to kill.' I wasn’t speaking literally, but as one who works hard to reduce gun violence, this was just inexcusable. I’m very sorry," he tweeted.

Fox News contacted Harvard Law School for comment.