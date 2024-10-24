Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris

Harris entertains Supreme Court-packing question during town hall, supports 'some kind of reform'

Harris was asked if she would be in favor of expanding Supreme Court to a dozen justices

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Vice President Kamala Harris pressed on expanding the Supreme Court Video

Vice President Kamala Harris pressed on expanding the Supreme Court

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about adding justices to the court during a CNN town hall.

Vice President Kamala Harris declared she’s open to "some kind of reform" of the Supreme Court when asked during a CNN town hall if she would support expanding the number of justices to 12.

"There is no question that the American people increasingly are losing confidence in the Supreme Court and, in large part, because of the behavior of certain members of that court and because of certain rulings, including the Dobbs decision and taking away a precedent that had been in place for 50 years, protecting a woman's right to make decisions about her own body," Harris said during Wednesday night’s event.  

"So, I do believe that there should be some kind of reform of the court, and we can study what that actually looks like." 

Harris’ remarks come after she did not rule out potentially packing the Supreme Court in 2019 when she sought the party's nod to face President Trump in the 2020 election. 

SQUAD MEMBER CALLS FOR ‘RADICALLY’ CHANGING THE SUPREME COURT: ‘SCOTUS REFORM IS ON THE BALLOT IN NOVEMBER’ 

Harris at CNN town hall

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during a CNN town hall in Aston, Pa., Wednesday, Oct. 23. (AP/Matt Rourke)

Harris reiterated several times during her previous campaign that she wasn't opposed to a Supreme Court expansion, which would theoretically allow liberal justices to take on a majority role through new appointments.  

"I’m open to this conversation about increasing the number of people on the United States Supreme Court," Harris once told voters in Nashua, New Hampshire, after a question was posed to her about adding up to four seats to the high court, according to Bloomberg. 

HARRIS’ ‘MIXED MESSAGES’ ON NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION COULD COST HER PIVOTAL PENNSYLVANIA 

supreme-court-justices

The U.S. Supreme Court: Front row, left to right, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Back row, left to right, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump had tweeted in 2020 that "FDR’s own party told him you cannot PACK the United States Supreme Court, it would permanently destroy the Court."

The Supreme Court building

The U.S. Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Fox News’ Julia Johnson contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

