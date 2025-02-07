Harris dodges questions about political future, possible run for California governor

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is not giving any hints about her political future, despite speculation of a possible California gubernatorial bid in 2026.

Harris has mostly kept quiet since leaving Washington, D.C., last month after President Donald Trump's inauguration, aside from a Jan. 20 visit to Altadena, California, to tour the Eaton wildfire damage.

On Thursday, the former vice president toured areas damaged by the Palisades Fire and spoke with displaced residents at a Red Cross shelter. When addressing reporters that same day, Harris made it clear that she is not ready to announce her next move just yet.

"I have been home for two weeks and three days," Harris said. "My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders and figure out what I can do to support them."

When pressed by Fox 11 LA about her political future, Harris said she "would be here no matter what office I hold because it is the right thing to do."

While the former vice president has not commented on President Donald Trump's response to the California wildfires, a Harris advisor told Fox 11 that the two former rivals have spoken multiple times behind the scenes.

After the Pacific Palisades visit, Harris and former second gentleman Doug Emhoff were spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors NBA game at LA's Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Political insiders and Americans alike have speculated on Harris’ next moves after her crushing loss to Trump in November. During a desk drawer signing ceremony — a decadeslong tradition — Harris told staff that she would not "go quietly into the night," and that their "work is not done."

Late last month, New York Magazine reported that Harris was seeking advice from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who also lost to Trump during her own White House bid.

Prior to her time as vice president, Harris represented California in the U.S. Senate and served as the state’s attorney general. Her political experience in the state has led many to believe that she may seek the top spot. California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s time in office will end in 2026, and due to the state’s term limits, he is ineligible to run again.

Amid speculation about a possible gubernatorial run, there are also those who wonder if Harris will try for the White House again. In 2019, Harris launched her first presidential bid, which ended with her in the number two slot alongside Biden.

Harris’ second presidential bid had an unusual start after Biden ended his re-election campaign in July 2024 and immediately endorsed his vice president. Harris’ campaign ended in a crushing defeat, as Trump won both the Electoral College and popular votes.