Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

Harris conducts radio interviews with comedian Rickey Smiley and Spanish-language show in Phoenix

These will be Vice President Kamala Harris' 2nd and 3rd sit-downs with members of the media since becoming the Democratic nominee

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Harris campaign pressed on VP's lack of press availability: 'She's going to do more interviews' Video

Harris campaign pressed on VP's lack of press availability: 'She's going to do more interviews'

Harris-Walz campaign senior spokesperson Ian Sams joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss recent polling indicating Trump has a lead over Harris and where the vice president stands on key issues ahead of the ABC Presidential Debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris conducted her second and third interviews since becoming the Democratic Party's nominee, both of which are scheduled to air Friday.

Harris sat down with comedian Rickey Smiley of the nationally syndicated "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" on Wednesday, while on Thursday she did an interview with a Phoenix-area Spanish-language radio station. The Smiley interview aired Friday morning, while the latter is expected to air at 1 p.m. ET the same day. 

The "Rickey Smiley Morning Show" can be streamed online, while the Spanish-language radio interview will be broadcast locally in Phoenix and will also be available to be streamed online as well.

The Phoenix interview will air on Uforia Audio Network's 106.3 FM. Uforia is the radio network subsidiary of Univision, one of the largest Spanish-language news outfits in the U.S. Univision did not indicate whether the interview would be available on its TV network when Fox News Digital inquired.   

Kamala Harris smiling

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Northwestern High School in Detroit on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

HARRIS, TRUMP AND 2024: DEBATES, POLICIES AND PRESS SCRUTINY ARE CRITICAL NOT OPTIONAL

The Friday interviews come amid criticism over Harris' lack of formal press conferences and interviews when she can be asked hard questions. Last Thursday, Harris taped her first interview, with CNN, since becoming the Democratic Party's informal nominee for president in mid-July.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R–Ohio, have conducted several dozen interviews since last month, while Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have only conducted six.

Former President Donald Trump sat for an interview with podcaster Theo Von, left, in late August.

Former President Donald Trump sat for an interview with podcaster Theo Von, left, in late August.

EX-OBAMA ADVISER WARNS ‘IT’S VERY POSSIBLE' TRUMP WOULD WIN ELECTION IF HELD TODAY, SAYS REPORTERS TOO COCKY

During Harris' interview with Uforia entertainment reporter Edna Chapa, known as "Angel Baby," they covered topics such as the economy and Harris' new housing initiatives. The vice president also slammed Trump and argued there will be negative economic outcomes if the country faces another Trump presidency. 

"The issue of the economy is one of my highest priorities," Harris told Chapa, according to pre-released excerpts of the interview obtained by Fox News Digital. 

The vice president's first policy platform that was released last month covered economic issues, and this week, she unveiled new tax proposals intended to spur small business growth.

Kamala Harris at rally

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event in Detroit on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Harris also targeted Trump during the interview with Chapa for his "hateful rhetoric," adding that she wants to "chart a new way forward for the country."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm running because I believe we are in a fight for our country's future," Harris argued.

Next week, Trump and Harris will face off on the debate stage. The program will be moderated by ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

More from Politics