Harris campaign announces concert series with Bruce Springsteen to mobilize voters ahead of Election Day

The Harris campaign announced a concert series with Bruce Springsteen in battleground states to mobilize voters with just two weeks to go until Election Day.

The Harris campaign’s "When We Vote We Win" concert series will be a massive get-out-the-vote effort in key states, a senior campaign official said.

The official said Springsteen will headline the kick-off concerts, with the first on Thursday in Atlanta. Former President Barack Obama will join Vice President Kamala Harris for the event.

The official said Springsteen will headline another concert on Monday in Philadelphia, another event Obama will attend.

The concert series will hit all seven battleground states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin. The official said the campaign will announce additional concerts in the coming days.

A senior campaign official said campaign advisers see the events as opportunities to attract voters and ensure the attendees turn out to vote.

Springsteen announced his support for Harris earlier this month, saying she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have "a vision this country respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all."

Springsteen slammed former President Donald Trump, saying he "doesn’t understand the meaning" of being "deeply American."

The announcement comes after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) rolled out a Taylor Swift- themed "I Will Vote" campaign to target young voters across battleground states with just over two weeks until Election Day.

The DNC’s "I Will Vote" campaign includes a new Snapchat filter urging young voters to be "fearless" on issues that Democrats say "will decide this election," including reproductive rights and the economy, while urging them to "learn how to cast their ballot for Vice President Harris this November."

Meanwhile, Trump will hold a massive rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.