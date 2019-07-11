Hannity: The Dems are finally starting to listen to me

Fox News' Sean Hannity spoke Thursday about what he saw as top Democrats' apparently shifting feelings about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's scheduled testimony next week.

"According to the AP, Democrats are now beginning to listen to Hannity," he said.

"They're worried about next Wednesday's hearing -- I'm excited about it.

"Those questions have all been thoroughly answered in the exhaustive, frankly political, poorly written... 448-page report."

The "Hannity" host added that no matter their sudden concerns, some Democrats still wanted to beat the drum of collusion between President Trump and Russia, using Mueller's testimony to advance their cause.

"In their desperate effort to keep their Russia collusion hoax, their conspiracy theories alive for as long as possible, Chairman Jerry Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, and Intel Chair Adam 'The Cowardly' Schiff, are forcing Bob Mueller to testify in public on Capitol Hill."

Hannity claimed Rep. Schiff, D-Calif., in his capacity as House Intelligence Committee chairman, has been overseeing yet another investigation that was needlessly badgering Trump.

"The cowardly Schiff is conducting a separate sixth investigation," he said, labeling the work of the California lawmaker's colleague, "Jerry's subpoena party."

He continued: "This is harassment. They should be caring about what is a desperate situation at the border.

"They're not doing anything to help the American people. They don't have any agenda that's going to solve our problems."

In light of that allegation, Hannity said Democrats have been content instead to point to Trump and accuse him of collusion despite the Russia investigation's conclusions.

"It's a card that they keep playing over and over again -- Russia, Russia, Russia," he said.

While Mueller is at the Capitol, Republicans should take the opportunity to grill him themselves, Hannity advised.

"Republicans should focus on the litany of what are unanswered questions that we have previewed on this program last night," he said. "The political bias, the prosecutorial misconduct, politics, conflicts of interest."