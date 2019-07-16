Hannity challenges Biden, says Trump too busy 'cleaning up your mess' to hold pushup contest

"I'll take you up on that challenge."

That was the response from Fox News' Sean Hannity after former Vice President Joe Biden said he'd challenge President Trump to a pushup contest if the New York Republican lodged personal attacks against him in a debate.

Hannity said Trump has been too preoccupied with fixing changes made when Biden served with then-President Barack Obama.

"Joe, the president is busy cleaning up the mess you left," he said.

"You name the time and the place. I'm ready. I don't even need to practice, I train every day."

Earlier, Biden was asked by MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski what he would do if Trump made fun of Biden's age or "mental state."

"I'd say, 'come on, Donald, come on, man,'" Biden responded.

"How many pushups do you want to do here, pal? Come on, run with me, man."

During the 2016 election, Biden spoke at a rally for Hillary Clinton near his Pennsylvania hometown.

At a Wilkes-Barre, Pa., event, Biden said he wished he could physically confront Trump over lewd comments the then-real estate mogul made about women in a 2005 recording.

"The press always asks me, don’t I wish I were debating him," Biden said.

"No, I wish we were in high school—I could take him behind the gym. That’s what I wish."