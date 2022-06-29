GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert scores crucial vote of confidence in Colorado primary election victory: 'Freedom wins'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has won her Republican primary election in Colorado, securing a crucial vote of confidence ahead of her November general election.

On Tuesday night, Boebert was declared the winner in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District over her moderate opponent, state Rep. Don Coram.

"Freedom wins!" she said in a tweet after the results were announced. "Thank you for all of your support."

"I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their Representative," she added. "Hard-working Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along, it’s time to stand up and fight for our American way of life. That is exactly what I will continue to do."

In a separate tweet, Boebert described herself and Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois, who won the GOP primary in her state's newly drawn 15th Congressional District as: "Moms, freedom fighters, and professional RINO hunters!"

Boebert, a conservative firebrand and gun-toting Second Amendment enthusiast, said she was looking forward to Republicans winning back the House majority and dethroning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi, and do all we can to get our country back on track," she said.

Boebert was first sworn into Congress in 2021. She has been known to make controversial statements and has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Her comments often lead to harsh criticism from Democratic lawmakers and even moderate members of her own party.

Boebert was among the congressional Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.