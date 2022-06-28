Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Trump-endorsed Mary Miller wins GOP primary in Illinois 15th Congressional District

Eight states holding contests on Tuesday, in first voting since Friday’s blockbuster Supreme Court abortion ruling

Paul Steinhauser
By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Associated Press projects that Rep. Mary Miller is the winner over fellow Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in a primary in Illinois 15th Congressional District, where former President Donald Trump’s continued clout over the GOP was on the line.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST PRIMARY RESULTS FROM FOX NEWS

Trump had endorsed Miller and headlined a rally on Saturday in Illinois for the first-term representative and Trump supporter, Davis, who for a decade has represented the neighboring 13th District, was running against Miller for the newly drawn, heavily red seat in the central part of the state, which contains large swaths of his current district. 

Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois.

Representative Mary Miller (R-IL) gives remarks after receiving an endorsement during a Save America Rally with former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Davis was one of 35 House Republicans who last year voted for a bipartisan and independent commission to investigate the Jan 6, 2021 deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists and other Trump supporters who aimed to disrupt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The bill to create the commission was downed in the Senate and House Democrats eventually set up a Democratic dominated select committee to investigate the storming of the Capitol.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST FOX NEWS 2022 POWER RANKINGS 

Miller had repeatedly charged that her rival had "stabbed President Trump in the back multiple times and the people in the 15th district don't appreciate it. Voting for the January 6 Commission has outraged people." 

GOP Rep. Rodney Davis speaks at the 2021 Illinois State Fair, on August 19, 2021 in Springfield, Illinois.

GOP Rep. Rodney Davis speaks at the 2021 Illinois State Fair, on August 19, 2021 in Springfield, Illinois. (Rodney Davis campaign)

While he didn’t have the former president’s backing, Davis spotlighted his Trump credentials.

"I got a great record of working with the Trump administration. Remember, I'm the only member of Congress in this race that actually served during the Trump administration," he told Fox News last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis showcased that his "record includes helping to craft the Trump tax cut bill, helping to craft private sector employer-based student loan payment programs. These are the Republican ideas that I was able to help craft and help work through the process, and with a few of them, eventually have them signed into law by President Trump during his administration."

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics