Trump-endorsed Mary Miller wins GOP primary in Illinois 15th Congressional District

The Associated Press projects that Rep. Mary Miller is the winner over fellow Republican Rep. Rodney Davis in a primary in Illinois 15th Congressional District, where former President Donald Trump’s continued clout over the GOP was on the line.

Trump had endorsed Miller and headlined a rally on Saturday in Illinois for the first-term representative and Trump supporter, Davis, who for a decade has represented the neighboring 13th District, was running against Miller for the newly drawn, heavily red seat in the central part of the state, which contains large swaths of his current district.

Davis was one of 35 House Republicans who last year voted for a bipartisan and independent commission to investigate the Jan 6, 2021 deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by right wing extremists and other Trump supporters who aimed to disrupt the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The bill to create the commission was downed in the Senate and House Democrats eventually set up a Democratic dominated select committee to investigate the storming of the Capitol.

Miller had repeatedly charged that her rival had "stabbed President Trump in the back multiple times and the people in the 15th district don't appreciate it. Voting for the January 6 Commission has outraged people."

While he didn’t have the former president’s backing, Davis spotlighted his Trump credentials.

"I got a great record of working with the Trump administration. Remember, I'm the only member of Congress in this race that actually served during the Trump administration," he told Fox News last week.

Davis showcased that his "record includes helping to craft the Trump tax cut bill, helping to craft private sector employer-based student loan payment programs. These are the Republican ideas that I was able to help craft and help work through the process, and with a few of them, eventually have them signed into law by President Trump during his administration."